Iranian Army Navy to be deployed in oceanic region to host trilateral drill

TABNAK, Dec. 26 - Iranian Army Navy Commander said that Iranian Navy has participated about 12 international events since March 20, 2025, adding that "a trilateral naval exercise will be hosted by Iran in an oceanic region."

Amiral Irani made the remarks on Friday addressing a ceremony marking the Research Week in the port city of Noshahr in Northern Iran.

Emphasizing the strategic role of marine research in realizing the nine maritime-oriented development policies, Admiral Irani said that the research achievements presented during the Research Week, focusing on maritime security, seafarers' safety, and preserving the marine environment, will be the basis for the Navy scientific and practical movement this year and next.

Referring to the active presence of the Iranian Navy in international arenas, the Admiral Irani said that since the beginning of the year, about 12 international events have been held in the scientific, technical, and sports fields in which the Navy has participated.

Participation in trans-regional exercises within the framework of economic pacts, including BRICS, is also on the agenda, he added.

He continued that the 103rd Fleet of the Iranian Navy will soon participate in one of these exercises and is currently on its way to being deployed.

The commander of the Iranian Navy announced plans to hold a trilateral naval exercise in an oceanic region, with Iran acting as the host.

Admiral Irani said that it is expected that this fleet will be deployed to the exercise site within the next week.

He pointed out that In addition, Iran has exercises coming up in neighboring countries and in the ocean basin, and a trilateral exercise will also be hosted by the Islamic Republic of Iran, which will be held this year with the presence and participation of a larger number of countries.