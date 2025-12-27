home » international
Iran spearheads confrontation with dominance-seeking system

TABNAK, Dec. 27 - The Leader made the comments in a message to the annual gathering of the Union of Islamic Students Associations in Europe on Saturday.
News ID: 7067
Publish Date: 27 December 2025
The leader pointed to the US-backed Israeli aggression on Iran back in June, saying that the invaders "were defeated by the initiative, courage, and sacrifice of the youth of Islamic Iran."

He pointed out that the Iranian nation's victory in the 12-day imposed war proved that the Iranian nation, by utilizing its capabilities and reliance on their faith and righteous deeds can stand up to the corrupt and oppressive arrogant powers.

Ayatollah Khamenei asserted that the martyrdom of a number of scientists, generals, and a group of civilian Iranians has not been able to and nor will it be able to stop the brave Iranian youth.

"The families of those martyrs are themselves among the pioneers of the movement," he further noted, according to Mehr.

"This is about confronting the unjust order and the dominance-seeking hegemonic powers in the current world, and the need to turn to a just national and international Islamic system. This is the great cause that Islamic Iran has raised its flag and has angered the corrupt and corrupt bullies," the Leader also said.

"You students, especially those abroad, have a share in this great task. Surrender your hearts to God, identify your abilities, and move your associations in this direction," he concluded.

