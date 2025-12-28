Any aggression to receive more decisive response: President

TABNAK, Dec. 28 - President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned that any act of aggression against Iran would be met with a more decisive response.

Speaking to the website of the Office for the Preservation and Publication of the Works of Leader of the Islamic Revolution on Saturday, Pezeshkian addressed many domestic issues, as well as anti-Iran rhetoric and propaganda.

In response to a question about the potential American and Israeli aggression, he said Iranian forces are well prepared, in terms of equipment and personnel, and are stronger than before to respond decisively to any acts of mischief.

He also once again called for national unity to foil enemy plots and counter conspiracies being hatched against the country, saying, "If we, the people, are together and united, they [enemies] will be discouraged from trying to attack our country at all."

The President pointed to the unity and cohesion demonstrated during the 12-day US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran in June, saying that normal government services were not disrupted and ran as usual with coordination, cooperation, and planning of both officials and he people.

In response to the psychological warfare aimed at depicting Iran and its government as weak, Pezeshkian said the media operations of enemies would take them nowhere. "Let them be in the fantasy. They attacked us with the same fantasy, but internal unity and cohesion increased," he added.

Citing a statement from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution that "no power can bring down a nation that is united and together," the President said that his concern – more important than any military power – is internal unity, putting differences aside and joining hands to solve problems.

Pezeshkian also addressed questions about the state of the economy, the next year's budget, and financial challenges faced by citizens, saying his administration has a 20-point plan to enhance people's livelihood.

He went on to explain that the administration had presented the program to several economic committees and institutions in order to coordinate efforts and analyze the twenty points concerning the currency situation, essential goods, inflation, and related issues.