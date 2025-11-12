Iran Pezeshkian’s message delivered to Saudi Crown Prince

TABNAK, Nov. 12 - The head of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, Alireza Rashidian, has announced the delivery of a message from President Masoud Pezeshkian to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

Rashidian, who traveled to Saudi Arabia to finalize the planning stages for the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage, said on Wednesday, “Given the importance of Hajj and Umrah to the administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran, President Pezeshkian prepared a special message for the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia regarding Hajj, which I delivered during this trip.”

He expressed hope that this message would foster friendship and enhance relations between the two nations, leading to a better future and closer collaboration.

Earlier today, Iran and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement on the organization of the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage, marking another step in coordination between the two countries on pilgrimage affairs.

The agreement was finalized during an official meeting between Rashidian and Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah.

During the talks, the two sides emphasized the importance of facilitating administrative and service procedures and discussed ways to improve the quality of services provided to pilgrims visiting the holy sites.