Slovak president stresses necessity of diplomatic ties with Iran

TABNAK, Oct. 31 - The President of the Slovak Republic, Peter Pellegrini, has emphasized the necessity of maintaining diplomatic and friendly relations with all countries, including the Islamic Republic.

During a meeting with Hossein Simaee-Sarraf, Science, Research, and Technology Minister, on the sidelines of the 43rd General Conference of UNESCO in Samarkand, Pellegrini called his successful official visit to Iran in 2016 a positive experience.

Addressing current international and geopolitical tensions, he termed Iran a large, important, and strategic country.

He stressed that fostering diplomatic relations with all nations is essential, adding that the focus should not be exclusively on Western countries, according to IRNA.

For his part, Simaee-Sarraf outlined the main themes of the UNESCO conference, which include higher education in emergencies, ethics in technology, and skills development.

He expressed confidence that the Islamic Republic has significant expertise and achievements to share in these specialized meetings.

The 43rd UNESCO General Conference will take place from October 30 to November 13, 2025, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.