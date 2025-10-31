home » international
51Hits
=

Slovak president stresses necessity of diplomatic ties with Iran

TABNAK, Oct. 31 - The President of the Slovak Republic, Peter Pellegrini, has emphasized the necessity of maintaining diplomatic and friendly relations with all countries, including the Islamic Republic.
News ID: 6888
Publish Date: 31 October 2025
Slovak president stresses necessity of diplomatic ties with Iran

 

During a meeting with Hossein Simaee-Sarraf, Science, Research, and Technology Minister, on the sidelines of the 43rd General Conference of UNESCO in Samarkand, Pellegrini called his successful official visit to Iran in 2016 a positive experience.

Addressing current international and geopolitical tensions, he termed Iran a large, important, and strategic country.

He stressed that fostering diplomatic relations with all nations is essential, adding that the focus should not be exclusively on Western countries, according to IRNA. 

For his part, Simaee-Sarraf outlined the main themes of the UNESCO conference, which include higher education in emergencies, ethics in technology, and skills development.

He expressed confidence that the Islamic Republic has significant expertise and achievements to share in these specialized meetings.

The 43rd UNESCO General Conference will take place from October 30 to November 13, 2025, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Tags
Peter Pellegrini iran slovak
Back To Top
Your Comment
Russia to continue coop. with Iran in West Asia
Slovak president stresses necessity of diplomatic ties with Iran
Iran condemns US nuclear weapons testing resumption as a global threat
IAEA chief fully aware Iran's nuclear program peaceful
Iran FM says Tehran ready for fair, respectful talks
Iran, Afghanistan to continue talks over shared water resources
Pezeshkian stresses boosting ties with Turkey
Iran security forces dismantle terrorist cell in east
Iran. Pakistan discuss deepening political, economic, security coop.
Russia supports long-term diplomatic solutions for Iran's nuclear program
Pezeshkian urges formation of joint "ECO Police Force"
2nd edition of Technology Olympics launched in Tehran
Russia to boost coop. with Iran in all fields despite West pressure
Why range of Iranian missiles limited to 2,000 kilometers?
Iran, Pakistan finalizing Free Trade Agreement, discussing rail transit corridor