Pezeshkian briefs Leader on New York visit programs

TABNAK, Sep. 22 - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was received by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei before travelling to New York to attend the UN General Assembly meeting.

Prior to his travel to New York, President Pezeshkian briefed the Leader on the programs planned for this trip.

Ayatollah Khamenei wished evermore success for Pezeshkian and offered some recommendations to him.

The 80th General Assembly of the United Nations kicked off in New York on Monday. At this meeting, senior and high-ranking officials from different countries will express their views on various areas.

It is expected that the issue of recognition of an independent Palestinian state by many countries will be raised at the meeting.

World leaders and heads of state and government are going to address the General Assembly from 23 to 29 September, Mehr reported.

The theme of this year’s debate, “Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights”, reflects the anniversary of the United Nations, founded in 1945, 80 years ago, and underscores the call for renewed global commitment to multilateralism, solidarity and shared action for people and planet.