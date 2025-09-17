home » international
Larijani says Iran, Saudi Arabia to expand economic, security coop.

TABNAK, Sep. 17 - Larijani said, in his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, both sides emphasized boosting bilateral ties.
Publish Date: 17 September 2025
Iran and Saudi Arabia are set to broaden their economic and security cooperation in a more structured framework, according to Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Speaking on the sidelines of his Tuesday visit to Riyadh, Larijani said, during his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, both sides emphasized boosting bilateral ties, IRNA reported. 

“Economic cooperation was discussed because the current level of economic relations between the two countries remains low, and some obstacles need to be removed,” he said.

Larijani added that regional collaboration and measures to ensure stability in West Asia were also reviewed during the talks.

“Defense cooperation was another topic that was discussed, and it was agreed that such initiatives will be pursued through dedicated groups, which in the future will take on a more organized form,” he said.

Responding to a question on whether the last week Israeli attack against Qatar shifted the perspectives of Arab countries, Larijani stated that Saudi officials had already held relatively clear views, but these have now become much clearer.

“Various regional countries realize that the path Iran previously believed that an adventurous element in the region was preventing the establishment of stability in the region has taken on a more concrete form,” he explained.

Larijani arrived in Riyadh at noon on Tuesday. He also held a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Defense, Khalid bin Salman Al Saud.

Saudi Arabia is his third regional destination since Larijani assumed office as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council on August 5 this year, after visits to Iraq and Lebanon.

