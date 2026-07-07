TABNAK, Jul. 07 - Iran's President Masoud Pezehskian arrived in the Iraqi holy city of Najaf to take part in funeral ceremony for martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Pezeshkian in Iraq for funeral ceremony of martyred Leader

President Masoud Pezehskian of Iran arrived in the Iraqi holy city of Najaf and was received by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ahead of the funeral procession for martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

The Iranian president received a warm welcome from the Iraqi premier and some other high-ranking Iraqi officials.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and the martyred Leader's eldest son Mostapha Khamenei are reported to join the President Pezeshkian during the funeral procession.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister al-Zaidi was reported to have declared tomorrow, Wednesday, a public holiday across Iraq to mark the funeral ceremony of Iran’s martyred Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Iraqi authorities have completed preparations for the funeral procession in the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, media reported on Tuesday afternoon.