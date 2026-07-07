home » international
423Hits
=

Pezeshkian in Iraq for funeral ceremony of martyred Leader

TABNAK, Jul. 07 - Iran's President Masoud Pezehskian arrived in the Iraqi holy city of Najaf to take part in funeral ceremony for martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.
News ID: 7555
Publish Date: 07 July 2026
Pezeshkian in Iraq for funeral ceremony of martyred Leader

President Masoud Pezehskian of Iran arrived in the Iraqi holy city of Najaf and was received by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ahead of the funeral procession for martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

The Iranian president received a warm welcome from the Iraqi premier and some other high-ranking Iraqi officials.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and the martyred Leader's eldest son Mostapha Khamenei are reported to join the President Pezeshkian during the funeral procession. 

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister al-Zaidi was reported to have declared tomorrow, Wednesday, a public holiday across Iraq to mark the funeral ceremony of Iran’s martyred Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Iraqi authorities have completed preparations for the funeral procession in the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, media reported on Tuesday afternoon.

Tags
Masoud Pezeshkain iran Iraq Funeral ceremony martyred leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei
Back To Top
Your Comment
Ghalibaf says US continue policy of pressure against Iran despite MoU
Iran's Army, IRGC hit tens of US military targets in region
Pezeshkian in Iraq for funeral ceremony of martyred Leader
political, social, geopolitical messages of martyred Leader's funeral ceremonies
Martyred Leader's funeral procession held in Qom after Tehran
New equation created after massive turnout in Leader's funeral
Millions of Iranians took part in funeral ceremony for martyred Leader
How does Russian media describe Leader's farewell ceremonies?
Unprecedented presence of Russian journalists in Iran major step in expanding media ties
Pezeshkian says Iran, Russia should use BRICS, SCO to deepen coop.
Iran seriously warns France, UK of military adventurism in PG
Millions of Iranians bid farewell to martyred Leader
Qalibaf warns of Israeli efforts to torpedo Iran-US MoU
Senior Iran, Turkey military officials discuss bilateral defense coop.
Foreign delegations in Tehran to witness loyalty of Iranians to martyred Leader