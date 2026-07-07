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Martyred Leader's funeral procession held in Qom after Tehran

TABNAK, Jul. 07 - Once again after Tehran, millions of people took part in martyred Leader's funeral ceremony in Qom.
News ID: 7553
Publish Date: 07 July 2026
Martyred Leader's funeral procession held in Qom after Tehran

 After millions of mourners in Tehran created one of the largest funeral processions in Iran’s modern history on Monday, another massive funeral for martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and his family members began in the holy city of Qom Tuesday.

The ceremony in Qom got underway at 6:00 AM with funeral prayers held at the Jamkaran Mosque.

Senior cleric Ayatollah Abdollah Javadi Amoli led the funeral prayers.

Then the procession began its route along Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Boulevard toward the holy shrine of Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh (SA).

erial photos show the participation of millions of people in the farewell and funeral ceremony in Qom. Among them are delegations of Muslims mourners from countries like Turkey, Iraq, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

The main funeral procession for martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution took place in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Monday, with large crowds taking to the streets from the early hours to participate in the historic ceremony.

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Qom Funeral ceremony iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei farewell
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