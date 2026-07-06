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New equation created after massive turnout in Leader's funeral

TABNAK, Jul. 06 -Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has descrbed the massive turnout of the people to the funeral of the martyred leader as creating a new equation.
News ID: 7552
Publish Date: 06 July 2026

New equation created after massive turnout in Leader's funeral

Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr said on the sidelines of the massive funeral ceremony for Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei where he also said that "Smart observers today must have realized that a new equation has been created in Tehran."

He added: "The turnout of millions of people with red flags and slogans of revenge at the funeral of the martyred leader is a clear message from the Iranian nation to the enemies of this land."

Zolghadr also emphasized that this huge farewell ceremony shows the unity and solidarity of the Iranian nation against foreign threats and expresses the people's resolve to defend the values ​​and ideals of the Islamic Revolution.

Tags
iran Funeral ceremony Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei farewell Massive Turnout Mohammad Bagher Zolqadr Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC)
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