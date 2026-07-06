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Millions of Iranians took part in funeral ceremony for martyred Leader

TABNAK, Jul. 06 - Millions of Iranians took to the streets to take part in funeral ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.
News ID: 7551
Publish Date: 06 July 2026
Millions of Iranians took part in funeral ceremony for martyred Leader

The streets of Iran's capital was packed by a vast crowd on Monday as the funeral procession for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei started.

Crowds began moving before dawn along Damavand Street, Imam Hossein Square, Enghelab and Azadi Streets, Azadi Square and the Shahid Lashkari highway, retracing the routes announced for the final farewell. The procession drew an epic turnout, with millions participating in the march.

The funeral procession marks the end of several days of commemoration in Tehran that began Friday with foreign dignitaries paying respects, followed by two full days of public farewell at the Grand Mosalla and a funeral prayer on Sunday. 

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martyred leader Funeral ceremony farewell iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei supreme leader
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