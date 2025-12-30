home » international
Iranian official responds US-Israeli threats: any aggression to face immediate response

TABNAK, Dec. 30 - Ali Shamkhani has warned that any aggression against Iran would be met with a swift and decisive response, emphasizing the country’s independent defensive capabilities.
Publish Date: 30 December 2025

Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, a senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, reacting to recent remarks by US President Donald Trump, issued a warning regarding Iran’s defense doctrine and response to any potential aggression.

In a post on his official account on the social media platform X, Shamkhani wrote that within Iran’s defense doctrine, some responses are determined long before threats reach the stage of execution.

He stated that Iran’s missile and defense capabilities are neither containable nor in need of permission, stressing that the country’s defensive power operates independently.

Shamkhani warned that any act of aggression against Iran would be met with a harsh, immediate response, adding that such retaliation would go beyond the imagination of the enemies, Mehr reported.

Washington is ready to engage in dialogue with Tehran but the option of using force remains on the table, US President Donald Trump claimed.

"I hope they're not trying to build up again, because if they are, we're going to have no choice but very quickly to eradicate that buildup," he stated at a joint press conference with Israeli regime's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

