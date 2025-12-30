Iran needs no permission to defend itself

TABNAK, Dec. 30 - Iran does not seek permission from anyone to defend itself, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says.

Speaking at Tuesday parlaimetn session, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf congratulated the successful launch of the Kwosar, Zafar-2, and Paya satellites, saying, “I congratulate the receipt of the first signals from these satellites to the young scientists of Iran’s space industry and to the dear people of Iran. These satellites were built in knowledge-based companies and university centers by the country’s elite youth, who once again proved the slogan ‘We Can’ in practice.”

“No power can prevent the progress of Iran and the Iranian nation. For example, in the construction process of the Zafar-2 satellite alone, approximately 340,000 man-hours of specialized work were carried out by Iranian scientists, and dozens of complex components were designed and manufactured during its development"

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghalibaf also emphasized the defensive doctrine of the Islamic Republic of Iran. “Iran does not seek permission from anyone to defend itself," he said.

"The Iranian nation’s response to any adventurism or aggression will be broad, decisive, uncompromising, and even unexpected. Iran’s decisions and actions to secure its national interests and exercise its legitimate and lawful self-defense will not necessarily be predictable or similar to past responses.”, according to Mehr.