Gen. Vahidi appointed as new deputy commander in chief of IRGC

TABNAK, Dec. 31 - Major General Ahmad Vahidi has been appointed as the new Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The announcement was made during a Wednesday ceremony attended by senior military officials, including IRGC Commander-in-Chief Major General Mohammad Pakpour and representative of the Leader in the IRGC Hojjatoleslam Abdollah Haji-Sadeghi.

During the ceremony, Haji-Sadeghi emphasized that following military defeats during the 12-day war in June, adversaries have shifted to cognitive warfare, attempting to distort their failures into apparent victories.

He noted that the enemy aims to erase the ideals of the Islamic Revolution and is investing billions to achieve this goal. He called for an offensive strategy to counter these threats, urging the IRGC to strengthen its Islamic and revolutionary teachings, IRNA reported.

General Mohammad Shirazi, head of the military office of the Leader, read Ayatollah Khamenei's decree, outlining a roadmap for the IRGC's future, which includes enhancing operational readiness and addressing the spiritual and material needs of its personnel.

In his speech, Vahidi highlighted the IRGC's pivotal role in realizing an Islamic government and society. He praised the capabilities of the younger generation of IRGC members, asserting their potential to achieve victory in future challenges.

Former Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC, General Ali Fadavi, stated that safeguarding the Islamic Revolution is among the greatest virtues in the world, and the most significant vice is opposition to the Islamic system.