Iran, Oman FMs discuss ties, regional issues

TABNAK, Dec. 30 - Iran and Oman highlighted the importance of coordination and collective efforts among regional and Islamic countries to counter division and instability.
Publish Date: 30 December 2025
Iran, Oman FMs discuss ties, regional issues

The foreign ministers of Iran and Oman highlighted the importance of coordination and collective efforts among regional and Islamic countries to counter division and instability, emphasizing the need to preserve unity and stability across the region.

In a telephone conversation on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments, Tasnim reported.

The two senior diplomats reviewed issues related to Iran-Oman relations and shared views on avenues for continued cooperation.

They also examined developments in West Asia, the Mediterranean, and the Horn of Africa, emphasizing the importance of sustained consultation and coordination among the Islamic countries to confront elements fueling division and unrest in the region.

In the phone call, Araqchi voiced concern over ongoing developments in southern Yemen, stressing the need for regional countries to work together to safeguard Yemen’s territorial integrity and strengthen its stability.
 

Seyed Badr al-Busaidi Abbas Araghchi Iran oman relations
