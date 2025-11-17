home » international
82Hits
=

Considerable growth reported in rail cargo transportation

TABNAK, Nov. 17 - The director general of foreign trade at the Islamic Republic of Iran Railway has announced a 40% growth in rail exports, compared to the same period last year.
News ID: 6941
Publish Date: 17 November 2025
Considerable growth reported in rail cargo transportation

Shahriar Naghizadeh said on Monday that the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (starting March 21) saw more than 1.85 million tons of various cargoes were exported by rail, representing a growth of over half a million tons, or equivalent to 40%, compared to the previous year.

He attributed the growth to the measures taken by the rail transportation industry, including the implementation of a smart and floating tariff policy, processes for providing relief wagons, facilitating the movement of Iranian wagons abroad, and supporting the qualified and capable private sector.

Earlier, Ali Ghanbarzadeh, the public relation manager of the Iranian Railway also told IRNA that international railway cargoes in the first half of this year increased by 20% compared to 2024.

He called the unprecedented growth of rail cargo transit the result of rail-based diplomacy, conferences and multilateral agreements among countries located in the East-West and North-South corridors.

According to Ghanbarzadeh, there were seven cargo trains entering Iran from China, which has increased to 31 from China and 47 from Russia since President Masoud Pezeshkian took office in summer 2024.

Tags
railway iran transpotation
Back To Top
Your Comment
Iran is second world power in stem cells storage
Caspian coastal governors meet in Iran
Considerable growth reported in rail cargo transportation
Iran, Pakistan discuss plans to boost ties
Araghchi, Lavrov discuss regional issues, IAEA ahead of BoG meeting
Senior adviser to to Leader calls on Trump to pursue respectful diplomacy
Armed Forces capacities can help to tackle country's problems: Pezeshkian
Iran to respond to potential IAEA resolution with foreign policy re-evaluation
Talks meaningless under coercion: Gov. spokesperson
Any talks with US to be ‘armed negotiations’: Iranian diplomat
Araghchi says diplomacy remains only solution via adherence to principles
IRGC Navy seizes violating tanker off southern Makran coast
Iran unveils new vaccine ecosystem initiative inspired by Pezeshkian’s vision
Iran envoy says Tehran will never surrender to threats
International Iranology Summit kicks off in Tehran