Considerable growth reported in rail cargo transportation

TABNAK, Nov. 17 - The director general of foreign trade at the Islamic Republic of Iran Railway has announced a 40% growth in rail exports, compared to the same period last year.

Shahriar Naghizadeh said on Monday that the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (starting March 21) saw more than 1.85 million tons of various cargoes were exported by rail, representing a growth of over half a million tons, or equivalent to 40%, compared to the previous year.

He attributed the growth to the measures taken by the rail transportation industry, including the implementation of a smart and floating tariff policy, processes for providing relief wagons, facilitating the movement of Iranian wagons abroad, and supporting the qualified and capable private sector.

Earlier, Ali Ghanbarzadeh, the public relation manager of the Iranian Railway also told IRNA that international railway cargoes in the first half of this year increased by 20% compared to 2024.

He called the unprecedented growth of rail cargo transit the result of rail-based diplomacy, conferences and multilateral agreements among countries located in the East-West and North-South corridors.

According to Ghanbarzadeh, there were seven cargo trains entering Iran from China, which has increased to 31 from China and 47 from Russia since President Masoud Pezeshkian took office in summer 2024.