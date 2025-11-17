Iran, Pakistan discuss plans to boost ties

TABNAK, Nov. 17 - Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs and Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar have underlined strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Pakistan Amna Baloch and Iran Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri-Moghadam also attended the meeting.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, the two sides discussed preparation for 13th round of Iran-Pakistan bilateral talks, key regional developments, multilateral events and ways to further strengthen bilateral relations.

The 12th round of bilateral political consultations between Iran and Pakistan was held in Tehran in 2023.

The consultations are part of an institutionalized mechanism, known as the Political Consultative Commission, aimed at developing strategic planning between Tehran and Islamabad. This round sets the stage for the main commission meeting that will follow.

The 13th round aims to strengthen political cooperation and establish clearer frameworks for regional coordination.

Both sides are examining roadmaps for future collaboration, with a focus on expanding bilateral relations.

The meeting serves as a preparatory session for broader discussions under the official political consultation mechanism.

The two neighbors maintain extensive political, security, and economic ties but are also managing a complex border environment and evolving regional pressures. This round of talks is expected to address these overlapping strategic concerns.