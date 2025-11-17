home » international
Araghchi, Lavrov discuss regional issues, IAEA ahead of BoG meeting

TABNAK, Nov. 17 - The foreign ministers of Iran and Russia coordinated the positions of the countries before an upcoming meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors.
Publish Date: 17 November 2025
In a telephone conversation on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov discussed the latest bilateral, regional, and international developments.

Araqchi pointed to his diplomatic initiatives and consultations with counterparts in the region, emphasizing the need to continue and accelerate dialogue and cooperation within a shared regional framework.

He also referred to Iran’s ongoing cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency while rejecting the so-called snapback claim raised by certain Western governments.

Araqchi emphasized that the IAEA must remain impartial and avoid actions that could heighten tensions.

For his part, Lavrov welcomed the emergence of a regional framework for consultation and cooperation and expressed Russia’s readiness to maintain close coordination with Iran.

He also highlighted Russia’s efforts at the UN in support of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, rejecting any move that would undermine their rights, Tasnim reported. 

Both ministers, referring to the upcoming IAEA Board of Governors meeting, reaffirmed the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program and agreed to align their positions and strengthen joint cooperation.

Araqchi and Lavrov also reviewed the latest status of bilateral cooperation and consular matters between the two countries.

