IAEA chief fully aware Iran's nuclear program peaceful

TABNAK, Oct. 30 - Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is “fully aware” that Iran’s nuclear activities are entirely peaceful and conducted in full accordance with international regulations.

Tehran’s remarks come amid Grossi’s recent comments to the Associated Press, which Iranian officials say could provide justification for hostile actions by the United States and Israel.

Iran has repeatedly said the IAEA has been influenced by political pressure from Western governments and the Zionist regime.

Officials in Tehran argue that biased statements from the agency’s leadership undermine its credibility and fuel tensions instead of promoting cooperation.

The remarks come after Grossi claimed that inspectors had observed “movements” near Iranian uranium storage facilities based on satellite imagery.

In response to a question from Al Jazeera correspondent, Baghaei emphasized that Grossi is fully aware that Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful. He added that Grossi's recent statements are inaccurate and irresponsible.

Baghaei said such catastrophic comments have provided the pretext for aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime.

He advised the Director General to refrain from making baseless remarks regarding Iran's nuclear activities.

Grossi told the Associated Press that while there is no evidence of increased uranium enrichment beyond previous levels, satellite images have shown unspecified activity around storage areas.

The IAEA chief said that inspectors currently have limited access to Iranian facilities but insisted on the need for further verification.

Iranian officials maintain that all nuclear material remains accounted for under IAEA safeguards and that any suggestion of diversion is politically motivated.

Tehran insists its cooperation with the IAEA will continue only if the agency acts professionally and independently, free from Western or Israeli influence.

Iran’s parliament has mandated limits on cooperation following illegal attacks on its nuclear sites by the US and Israel.

The government says it will continue to pursue peaceful nuclear development as part of its right under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).