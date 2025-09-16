home » international
Senior general assures that enemy move to face crushing, regrettable response

TABNAK, Sep. 16 - Pourdastan says, "I can assure you that if the enemy tries to make a move, it will face a crushing and regrettable response."
Publish Date: 16 September 2025

The head of the Strategic Studies and Research Center of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army General Ahmad Reza Pourdastan says that other arms other than missiles will be used in any future war with the Israeli regime.

"In the 12-day Sacred Defense, we mainly confronted the enemy with missiles, but in the future war, if necessary, we will engage the enemy in other battlefields," the senior Iranian army official said in an interview with local Iranian media recently.

"I can assure you that if the enemy tries to make a move, it will face a crushing and regrettable response," he added.

General Pourdastan further assured the Iranian nation that the armed forces are fully ready for any future battle against the enemy, Mehr reported.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the terrorist assault.

