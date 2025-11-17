home » international
Senior adviser to to Leader calls on Trump to pursue respectful diplomacy

TABNAK, Nov. 17 - Senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasized that while Iran remains open to negotiations, it rejects any talks carried out under threats or coercion.
Publish Date: 17 November 2025
 Speaking at the International Conference on “International Law Under Attack” in Tehran, Kamal Kharrazi, senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader on international affairs, emphasized that while Iran remains open to negotiations, it rejects any talks carried out under threats or coercion.

His comments followed heightened scrutiny of the UN’s performance during the recent Gaza war, where the Secretary-General faced public disrespect from member states. The U.S. is expected to come to terms with the Islamic Republic as an independent country an a major power in the region. 

Kamal Kharrazi: "Iran is not opposed to negotiations, but talks under the pressure of weapons, threats, or violence are unacceptable."

"Advice to Trump: adopt a positive approach and show readiness to negotiate based on equality and mutual respect."

"Iran will not abandon uranium enrichment for peaceful purposes."

"Iran will not relinquish its defensive capabilities."

"Iran’s independence is non-negotiable and will not be put up for sale."

"The UN is in a very weak position, unable to stop major powers from making unilateral decisions."

"In the recent Gaza conflict, the Secretary-General was openly disrespected, showing the UN’s diminished stature."

"The organization has fallen from its former value and authority."

"Instead of international law guiding global relations, coercion and power politics now dominate."

Kharrazi’s comments underscore Iran’s view that the UN is failing in its founding mission, leaving global order increasingly shaped by raw power rather than rules.

Kamal Kharazi Iran US talks Donald Trump diplomacy
