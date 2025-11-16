Armed Forces capacities can help to tackle country's problems: Pezeshkian

TABNAK, Nov. 16 - President Masoud Pezeshkian says that the Armed Forces’ capacities and capabilities can greatly assist the administration to correct imbalances.

Pezeshkian made the remarks during his visit to the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics in Tehran on Sunday.

The president emphasized that the ministry can play a crucial role in aligning and synergizing the capacities of the country’s various sectors.

He noted that the ministry’s skills and achievements could significantly contribute to the country’s development in technical and infrastructural areas.

Pezeshkian further highlighted the considerable human resources available within the Armed Forces, asserting that their capabilities could greatly assist the administration in addressing challenges and managing imbalances within the country.

The president pointed out that the enemy recognizes it cannot undermine the Islamic Republic through military means, and therefore aims to exacerbate economic issues and create imbalances across sectors to amplify dissatisfaction and exploit these conditions for their own benefit.