Iran to respond to potential IAEA resolution with foreign policy re-evaluation

TABNAK, Nov. 16 - Gharibabadi says that Iran will undertake a significant reevaluation of its foreign policy if the European trio tries to pass a new resolution against Iran at the IAEA Board of Governors.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi has indicated that Iran will undertake a significant reevaluation of its foreign policy if the European trio (Britain, France, and Germany) tries to pass a new resolution against the Islamic Republic at the IAEA Board of Governors.

During a press conference on Sunday, on the sidelines of the conference on “International Law Under Assault: Aggression, and Defense,” Gharibabadi expressed hope that the European nations would act rationally and refrain from advancing the resolution. However, he emphasized that should they proceed, Iran would respond decisively by reassessing its diplomatic strategies.

Gharibabadi also addressed recent comments by US President Donald Trump regarding nuclear weapons, highlighting that the US holds the largest stockpile of nuclear warheads and has a history of using such weapons against innocent populations.

He argued that countries like the US, France, and the UK, which possess nuclear capabilities, lack the moral authority to enforce non-proliferation commitments on others.

Moreover, he criticized the European trio's actions in New York and their withdrawal from diplomatic discussions with Iran, saying that their attempts to exert pressure have not yielded the anticipated effects on Iran's economy.

Gharibabadi reiterated that Iran has maintained a spirit of cooperation with the IAEA despite the recent aggressions against its nuclear facilities and emphasized that any new resolution would not alter Tehran's resolve or its approach to international commitments.

It is worth mentioning that the conference on “International Law Under Assault: Aggression, and Defense,” attended by 350 guests from Iran and abroad, aims to address challenges to fundamental international law principles and foster dialogue on legal responses to aggression.