Talks meaningless under coercion: Gov. spokesperson

TABNAK, Nov. 16 - Administration spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani has described the West’s talks as coercive in nature and warned of a harsher response to future attacks.

In an interview with al-Mayadeen television, Mohajerani said that negotiations with the West are meaningless as long as the process remains one-sided and rooted in domination and coercion.

At the same time, she said that Iran has indeed received messages from various intermediaries to resume negotiations.

Mohajerani emphasized Iran’s rejection of one-sided diplomacy, its right to self-defense, and its commitment to strengthening strategic ties with neighboring and allied states.

The senior official reiterated that genuine talks require an agreement built on shared interests that safeguard the national interests of both sides.

She said that over the past years, Iran has clearly shown its seriousness and that its conduct and orientation have consistently leaned toward negotiations, peace, and engagement with the rest of the world, emphasizing that Iran’s outlook is grounded not in slogans but in action.

Recalling the June 2025 Israeli aggression on Iran, Mohajerani warned that repeat of such aggression would inevitably draw a response that is even harsher and more forceful than the previous one, reflecting what she described as Iran’s firm determination and commitment to self-defense.

She added that Iran gives no consideration to anyone when it comes to protecting the lives of its people, preserving its territorial integrity, and upholding its national sovereignty.

On Iran’s missile program, Mohajerani explained that the country had been engaged in negotiations when it was suddenly hit by a US-backed Israeli aggression, saying it is only natural for Iran to strengthen its missile capabilities to deter any renewed aggression.

She also revealed that Iran is now working to address the points of weakness that came to light during the recent military aggression on the country.

The Iranian government spokesperson reiterated to that Tehran, as it has stated previously, considers that the nuclear talks are limited to the country's nuclear file.

"We will not address any other issues that fall outside this dossier," Mohjajerani asserted.

She stressed that Iran’s nuclear program has always been peaceful, noting that the country’s civilian nuclear activities, whether related to the production of medical isotopes or to agricultural and scientific applications, continue as before in a normal manner under the supervision and management of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

The Iranian spokesperson added that, at present, with enriched uranium lying under the rubble, “we naturally cannot carry out any practical activity.”

Furthermore, Mohajerani said that Tehran is currently cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) within the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, noting that “we have not withdrawn from this agreement; we have only frozen it and suspended its implementation.”

The Iranian government spokesperson added that Iran engages with the agency in line with its national interests and in accordance with the country’s governing laws, particularly after the 12-day war.

Furthermore, she expressed her expectations that the agency, being a technical institution, would deal with Tehran on a technical basis and avoid politicized behavior.

Mohajerani pointed out that Iran is subject to an extensive volume of inspections and has consistently cooperated on these matters, even though the country possesses only a small share of global nuclear capacity.

Iran's government spokesperson described the activation of the “snapback mechanism” as an illegal move under any circumstance, saying that the European countries took this step even though Iran had already made it clear that it would pursue its relations with them strictly based on its national interests.

She told Al Mayadeen that there has already been some progress in relations with certain countries, including Germany, pointing to the resumption of flight services and the restoration of several diplomatic missions as indicators of that shift.

In a related context, Mohajerani discussed Iran’s broader strategy under decades of Western sanctions, a strategy that the country continued to apply after the "snapback" move, explaining how Iran learned to pivot toward a self-sustaining economy, strengthen its domestic capabilities, and undertake structural reforms.

She stressed that within this framework, Iran has achieved notable advances across various scientific fields, while asserting that the country does not wish to live in isolation in any form and seeks instead to expand and deepen its foreign relations.

Mohajerani clarified that such progress depends on the presence of favorable conditions, noting, however, that under the current circumstances, as Iran faces policies of domination and coercion, the government is focusing on strengthening ties with neighboring states, enhancing cooperation with international organizations, and reinforcing its self-reliant economic model.

As part of Iran’s broader strategy of rejecting unilateral policies, the Iranian administration spokesperson said that the country has worked to strengthen its ties with regional states, especially eastern countries and others with which long-term agreements are possible.

In that context, the senior official said Tehran aims to expand and deepen its partnership with Russia, noting that the strategic agreement between the two sides allows both countries to benefit from each other’s resources and capabilities and to take practical steps toward advancing their shared interests.

She went on to highlight the relationship with China, describing it as comprehensive and spanning all sectors, from specialized academic scholarships to the implementation of joint projects, noting that overall trade volumes across different fields have reached significant levels.

The administration spokesperson also underscored the importance of the Persian Gulf states, which she said hold “special significance” for Iran, pointing to substantial existing trade as Tehran works to broaden and strengthen those ties.

Regarding Gaza, the Iranian government spokesperson said Tehran’s efforts have focused on halting the aggression and stopping the bloodshed, even if only for brief intervals.

Furthermore, she expressed her country’s satisfaction with any agreement that proves sustainable and helps the people of Gaza and the broader Palestinian population to live in calm and peace.

Mohajerni added that the parties involved in the current ceasefire arrangement carry the responsibility of ensuring its full implementation, noting that, for now, they appear to be honoring their commitments