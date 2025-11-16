home » international
Araghchi says diplomacy remains only solution via adherence to principles

TABNAK, Nov. 16 - Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has emphasized the enduring importance of diplomacy in resolving conflicts, noting that despite recent military aggression against Iran, which is considered an assault on diplomatic efforts, there remains no alternative to negotiation.
News ID: 6933
Publish Date: 16 November 2025
In a Sunday address at the conference on International Law Under Assault: Aggression and Defense, Araghchi highlighted that the military strikes aimed at Iran were ineffective in achieving their goals, particularly regarding the country’s nuclear program.

He asserted that while facilities may be destroyed, technology and the will of nations cannot be eradicated by airstrikes. The minister reiterated that requests for negotiations have resurfaced, as adversaries recognized the futility of military solutions, IRNA reported.

He stressed that effective diplomacy requires adherence to principles and standards, distinguishing it from coercive tactics. He noted that negotiation cannot be dictated through force; it must be based on mutual interests and reasonable foundations.

Araghchi affirmed Iran’s readiness for dialogue, stating that the nation has never abandoned the negotiation table. He criticized the US for its withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement, which was a betrayal of diplomatic commitments.

He concluded that as long as the conditions for fair negotiations exist, Iran remains committed to pursuing diplomatic solutions to ongoing issues.

Abbas Araghchi diplomacy nuclear talks
