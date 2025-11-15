home » international
Iran unveils new vaccine ecosystem initiative inspired by Pezeshkian’s vision

TABNAK, Nov. 15 - Iran’s Minister of Agriculture has announced the development of a new initiative titled “Vaccine and Serum Ecosystem,” inspired by the President Masoud Pezeshkian’s vision.
Iran’s Minister of Agriculture Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh has announced the development of a new initiative titled “Vaccine and Serum Ecosystem,” inspired by the President Masoud Pezeshkian’s vision to maintain the prominence of the Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute in the coming century.

This announcement was made during a gathering with managers and staff at the Razi Institute’s northwest branch on Friday night, IRNA reported.

Nouri Ghezeljeh termed the Razi Institute as one of the most prestigious scientific and health institutions in the country, highlighting its 102 years of invaluable contributions to human health, livestock welfare, and the national economy.

He emphasized that the Iranian society owes a debt of gratitude to the researchers and staff of the institute for their dedicated efforts over the past century.

The minister noted that the majority of vaccines for both humans and animals in Iran are produced by the Razi Institute, which is committed to accelerating its development.

Currently, nearly 80% of the vaccines needed for livestock and 75% for human use are manufactured domestically, with 95% of human vaccines and all animal vaccines produced by the Razi Institute.

Nouri Ghezeljeh described the new initiative as one of the important developments in recent months, aimed at ensuring that the Razi Institute remains at the forefront of scientific and technological advancements in the next century.

