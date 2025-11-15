home » international
International Iranology Summit kicks off in Tehran

TABNAK, Nov. 15 - The International Iranology Summit has started work at the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization with the participation of 50 international experts from 22 countries.
News ID: 6929
Publish Date: 15 November 2025
Focusing on networking and problem-solving in the field of Iranology, the event aims at identifying capacities related to Iran.

Fifty experts from 22 countries, including Spain, Italy, Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Oman, Qatar, Tunisia, India, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Sri Lanka, are attending the event.

Alongside this summit, specialized sessions will be held at the University of Tehran, Shahid Beheshti University, Allameh Tabataba’i University, and the University of Science and Culture on topics such as tourism, the Persian language, technology, intangible heritage, and Iranian civilization.

The closing ceremony of the event will be held in Shiraz, hosted by Shiraz University.

One of the most important goals of this event is to establish lasting connections among researchers and pave the ground for launching a permanent secretariat for an international forum for Iranologists, IRNA reported.

Over 300 abstracts and papers were submitted to the congress secretariat, from which 100 papers were selected.

