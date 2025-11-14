home » international
Iran, Tajikistan to expand aviation ties

TABNAK, Nov. 14 - Officials from Iran and the Republic of Tajikistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop ties in the field of aviation.
Publish Date: 14 November 2025
Iran and Tajikistan will be enhancing aviation partnership through a newly signed cooperation agreement with the aim of strengthening technical, operational, and training collaboration across the industry.

During a visit to the Republic of Tajikistan, Head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) Hossein Poorfarzaneh formalized the agreement designed to leverage the two countries’ capacities in aircraft maintenance, airport services, air navigation support, specialized training, and the exchange of technical expertise.

Poorfarzaneh, who is also the deputy minister of Roads and Urban development, held separate meetings with senior executives of Tajikistan’s major airlines, including Tajik Air and Somon Air, Mehr reported.

The Iranian deputy roads minister highlighted Iran’s ample capabilities in the aviation sector and presented practical solutions tailored to Tajikistan’s needs.

Poorfarzaneh also emphasized the value of utilizing shared capacities to expand both bilateral and transit flight operations between the two countries.

