Iranian, Turkish FMs discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

TABNAK, Nov. 14 - Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, have discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and international developments.

During a phone conversation late on Thursday, Araghchi and Fidan discussed bilateral relations, highlighting the importance of strengthening and developing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Araghchi appreciated the efforts made to reduce tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, stressing the need for expanded consultations to ensure regional peace and stability. He also announced that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to assist in these efforts.

Additionally, he expressed condolences for the loss of several Turkish citizens in the crash of a military aircraft and offered sympathy to the families of the victims, IRNA reported.

For his part, Fidan underscored the interconnectedness of regional peace and stability, emphasizing the importance of all countries’ commitment to preserving peace and stability in the region.