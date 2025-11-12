home » international
Iranian, Russian FMs hold phone call ahead of BoG meeting

TABNAK, Nov. 12 - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, have discussed the latest regional and international developments, as well as the upcoming meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
News ID: 6921
Publish Date: 12 November 2025
Araghchi, in a phone call with Lavrov on Wednesday, exchanged views on a wide range of topics, including the cross-border conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, emphasizing the importance of dialogue to resolve the outstanding issues.

The top Iranian diplomat also stressed the need for consultations between Iran and Russia, as well as with other countries, to explore ways to achieve peace and stability in the region.

Referring to the move of the United States and its European allies in the UN Security Council regarding Palestine, and a draft resolution aimed at installing an international force in Gaza, Araghchi said that such a plan is doomed to failure as it contradicts the principles of liberty and the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

Lavrov expressed Moscow's readiness to continue bilateral and regional consultations, with the aim of maintaining collective security.

The two sides also exchanged views on Iran's cooperation with the IAEA, emphasizing the continuation of coordination between Tehran, Moscow, and Beijing in this regard.

The phone call followed a meeting of representatives of China, Iran, and Russia with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and his team on the forthcoming session of the IAEA Board of Governors.

