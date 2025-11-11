Iran, China cooperate in production of inverters needed in renewable energies

TABNAK, Nov. 11 - Iran and China are cooperating in the production of inverters needed by the renewable industry, as well as in transferring technical knowledge to Iran and building its ecosystem.

The signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of production and then transfer of technical knowledge of inverters needed by the renewable industry was held on Monday evening between an Iranian knowledge-based company and a Chinese company.

With the signing of this memorandum, which was completed in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, and the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, it will be possible for the first time in Iran to transfer technical knowledge and produce this advanced technology. IRNA reporteed.

The Chinese company is scheduled to invest $150 million in this regard in our country.