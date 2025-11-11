home » international
95Hits
=

Iran, China cooperate in production of inverters needed in renewable energies

TABNAK, Nov. 11 - Iran and China are cooperating in the production of inverters needed by the renewable industry, as well as in transferring technical knowledge to Iran and building its ecosystem.
News ID: 6916
Publish Date: 11 November 2025

Iran, China cooperate in production of inverters needed in renewable energies

The signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of production and then transfer of technical knowledge of inverters needed by the renewable industry was held on Monday evening between an Iranian knowledge-based company and a Chinese company.

With the signing of this memorandum, which was completed in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, and the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, it will be possible for the first time in Iran to transfer technical knowledge and produce this advanced technology. IRNA reporteed.

The Chinese company is scheduled to invest $150 million in this regard in our country.

Tags
iran China renewable energy
Back To Top
Your Comment
President Pezeshkian vows to resolve energy crisis
US sends messages but Iran not to compromise on its national security
Era of US hegemony has come to an end: Velayati
Iran to launch 3 homegrown satellites in winter
Iran, China cooperate in production of inverters needed in renewable energies
Minister says Iran boosts defense production post-war
No choice for West but to accept our nuclear program: Iran FM
Iranian missiles range none of West's business: Top security official
Pakistan envoy says Joining of any states to Saudi-Pakistan defense agree. can be discussed
Forgotten ancient victory revived in heart of Tehran
Iran driving engine of soft power in ECO region: ECO official
'No possibility' of talks with US
Iran ready to assist Pakistan in resolving tensions with Kabul
Boosting Iran-Pakistan border trade to ensure security, economic growth
Despite political pressures Iran, Russia to boost partnership