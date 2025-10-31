home » international
Russia to continue coop. with Iran in West Asia

TABNAK, Oct. 31 - Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has stressed Thursday that Moscow will continue its close and constructive cooperation with Tehran on regional and international issues.
Publish Date: 31 October 2025

Speaking in a press conference on Thursday, Zakharova referred to Russia's ongoing dialogue with Iran on regional and international matters, saying that "On the majority of these subjects, our viewpoints—as is known—are close or entirely overlap each other."

She continued to say that, "The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, which recently entered into force on October 2nd of this year, directs us toward greater coordination. Based on this document, the two sides cooperate in strengthening peace and security in adjacent regions; a matter that fully includes the Middle East (West Asia).", ISNA reported. 

The Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman went on to say that "Given these observations, we intend to continue our close and constructive cooperation with Tehran."

