Pakistan after solutions to boost defense coop. with Iran

TABNAK, Sep. 17 - Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Defense Production Muhammad Reza Hayat Harraj says that his country is keen to develop and expand defense cooperation with Iran.

Speaking in a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam in Islamabad on Wednesday, he emphasized that his country attaches great importance to its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties, and issues of the mutual interest, especially cooperation in the defense field.

He pointed out that Iran is a close friend of Pakistan, adding that the cordial relations between the two countries are becoming stronger as time passes.

Pakistan is seriously determined to pursue various solutions to expand relations with Iran, Mehr reported.

The Pakistani Ministry of Defense Production in a statement, quoted the statements of envoy as saying, emphasized that Tehran has a serious determination to strengthen economic and regional cooperation with Islamabad.