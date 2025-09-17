home » international
115Hits
=

Pakistan after solutions to boost defense coop. with Iran

TABNAK, Sep. 17 - Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Defense Production Muhammad Reza Hayat Harraj says that his country is keen to develop and expand defense cooperation with Iran.
News ID: 6767
Publish Date: 17 September 2025
Pakistan after solutions to boost defense coop. with Iran

Speaking in a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam in Islamabad on Wednesday, he emphasized that his country attaches great importance to its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties, and issues of the mutual interest, especially cooperation in the defense field.

He pointed out that Iran is a close friend of Pakistan, adding that the cordial relations between the two countries are becoming stronger as time passes.

Pakistan is seriously determined to pursue various solutions to expand relations with Iran, Mehr reported. 

The Pakistani Ministry of Defense Production in a statement, quoted the statements of envoy as saying, emphasized that Tehran has a serious determination to strengthen economic and regional cooperation with Islamabad.

Tags
iran Iran-Pakistan ties defense cooperation
Back To Top
Your Comment
Pakistan after solutions to boost defense coop. with Iran
Larijani says Iran, Saudi Arabia to expand economic, security coop.
Senior general assures that enemy move to face crushing, regrettable response
IAEA member states under pressure not to back Iran resolution
Iran drafts new resolution to IAEA
Iran's Pezeshkian urges for Islamic unity to counter threats
Exiting NPT among Iran’s parliament options if snapback activated
SNSC issues statement on Iran-IAEA agreement
Larijani urges Muslim states to form joint operations committee to confront Israel
Iran never requests S-400 air defense from Russia
Another meeting with EU foreign policy chief likely
UN Chief, Iran’s FM discuss nuclear talks, regional issues
Iran backs Qatar’s right to self-defense
Iran never to compromise its rights, security