IAEA member states under pressure not to back Iran resolution

TABNAK, Sep. 16 - Iran’s Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says member states have come under political pressure not to support Tehran’s proposed resolution prohibiting attacks on nuclear facilities.

On Tuesday, Najafi addressed the issue of Iran’s draft resolution aimed at prohibiting armed attacks against nuclear facilities, outlining the process behind the resolution, its objectives, and the challenges it faces.

He emphasized that this issue is fundamental, as it has been historically recognized by the IAEA and has been discussed during review conferences of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). However, he noted that political pressures have hindered broader support for Iran’s initiative.

The ambassador also warned that attacks on nuclear facilities—especially those housing nuclear materials—could lead to catastrophic environmental damage and serious public health risks. He highlighted the urgent need for countries to back the resolution.

Najafi said that the draft resolution is expected to be put to a vote either Thursday or Friday. He noted that while Iran has actively sought support through diplomatic outreach in various capitals and in Tehran, US pressure could sway the positions of certain countries, leaving the final outcome uncertain until the vote occurs.

He emphasized the resolution’s significance, highlighting that the prohibition against attacking nuclear facilities is a fundamental principle of international law. This principle is enshrined in key documents, including the UN Charter, the IAEA Statute, and the NPT. Therefore, even if the resolution is not adopted, it still holds considerable importance, he added.

In a message posted on his X account on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei highlighted Iran’s initiative, which is supported by China, Nicaragua, Russia, Venezuela, and Belarus, to safeguard the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

He pointed out that the draft resolution emphasizes that all nations possess an “inalienable right to utilize nuclear energy for peaceful purposes” and are entitled to “effective guarantees against any attack or threat of attack.”

The 69th IAEA General Conference, which began on Monday in Vienna and will run until Friday, is a major annual event where member states discuss various issues related to the Agency’s activities and budget.

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, is leading the Iranian delegation at the conference, which has submitted Tehran’s draft resolution on the inadmissibility of attacks against nuclear facilities.