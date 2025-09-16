home » international
Iran drafts new resolution to IAEA

TABNAK, Sep. 16 - Iran has drafted a resolution to the IAEA which calls for a ban on military attacks on nuclear sites.
Iran has drafted a resolution to the IAEA which calls for a ban on military attacks on nuclear sites aimed at upholding the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), the spokesman for the foreign ministry says.

Iran, joined by China, Nicaragua, Russia, Venezuela and Belarus, has introduced a draft resolution aimed at the IAEA General Conference aimed at upholding the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), the Spokesman for Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei said in a statement on Tuesday. 

The spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, "All countries possess the inalienable right to benefit from nuclear energy for peaceful purposes and are entitled to effective guarantees against any attack or threat of attack."

"The draft stresses that states must refrain from attacking or threatening peaceful nuclear facilities in other countries, urging the international community to act decisively to prevent such actions from becoming normalized."

"According to the draft, all countries must refrain from attacking or threatening peaceful nuclear facilities in other countries." 

"These principles must be respected; now is the time for the international community to take decisive action to prevent the normalization of unlawful behavior."

