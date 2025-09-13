Larijani urges Muslim states to form joint operations committee to confront Israel

TABNAK, Sep. 13 - Iran’s top security official warned that an Islamic summit without concrete action is equivalent to endorsing new aggression against Israel and urged Muslim states to form a joint operations committee.

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, cautioned that convening an Islamic conference filled with speeches but lacking practical outcomes is tantamount to giving Israel a license for further aggression.

Larijani urged Muslim governments to establish at least a “joint operations headquarters” to counter the threats posed by the Israeli regime.

He added that such a decisive measure would concern Israel’s leaders and could pressure them to adjust their policies, Mehr reported.

You did nothing for the hungry and oppressed Palestinians, at least take steps to prevent further destruction and protect your own interests, Larijani said.