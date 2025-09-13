home » international
93Hits
=

Larijani urges Muslim states to form joint operations committee to confront Israel

TABNAK, Sep. 13 - Iran’s top security official warned that an Islamic summit without concrete action is equivalent to endorsing new aggression against Israel and urged Muslim states to form a joint operations committee.
News ID: 6759
Publish Date: 13 September 2025
Larijani urges Muslim states to form joint operations committee to confront Israel

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, cautioned that convening an Islamic conference filled with speeches but lacking practical outcomes is tantamount to giving Israel a license for further aggression.

Larijani urged Muslim governments to establish at least a “joint operations headquarters” to counter the threats posed by the Israeli regime.

He added that such a decisive measure would concern Israel’s leaders and could pressure them to adjust their policies, Mehr reported.

You did nothing for the hungry and oppressed Palestinians, at least take steps to prevent further destruction and protect your own interests, Larijani said.

Tags
Ali Larijani OIC summit Israeli attack Israeli attack on Qatar
Back To Top
Your Comment
Larijani urges Muslim states to form joint operations committee to confront Israel
Iran never requests S-400 air defense from Russia
Another meeting with EU foreign policy chief likely
UN Chief, Iran’s FM discuss nuclear talks, regional issues
Iran backs Qatar’s right to self-defense
Iran never to compromise its rights, security
Iran, Egypt urge for united front against Israel
Top Iranian general says Tehran supports Qatar against Israel
Araghchi discusses bilateral ties, regional issues with Egyptian president
Iran declares full solidarity with PG nation after Israel’s assault on Qatar
Iran, IAEA agree to resume cooperation
Pezeshkian urges BRICS to push for reforms in global governance
FM Spox updates journalists on Iran E3 talks, NPT fate, Pezeshkian visit to New York
Iran to launch Kowsar, Zafar, Paya satellites
39th International Islamic Unity Conference kicks off with Pezeshkian's speech