Iran never requests S-400 air defense from Russia

TABNAK, Sep. 13 - The Iranian ambassador to Moscow has stressed that Iran has never demanded Russia hand over the S-400 system air-defense.
News ID: 6758
Publish Date: 13 September 2025

In an interview with local Iranian TV on Friday, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali referred to Russia's positions in the imposed Israeli-US 12-day war, saying that "From the very first day, we witnessed that Russia adopted strong and robust positions against the Zionist regime. The country issued three statements and also adopted specific positions in the Security Council."

The Iranian ambassador to Russia added, "On the first day of the war, they requested a telephone conversation with [President Pezeshkian], and on the second day, Foreign Minister Araghchi had a telephone conversation with [Foreign Minister] Lavrov."

He continued that, "One day after the end of the war, Araghchi came to Moscow and met with Mr. Putin. Mr. [Ali] Larijani and the [Iranian] defense minister also traveled to Moscow."

Jalali also said that “In the 12-day war, our people absolutely saw how America, Israel and the West waged a completely imposed war against the Iranian nation with the aim of regime change.”

The Iranian ambassador to Russia continued by referring to the discussions surrounding the purchase of the S-400 defense system from the country, saying that "Someone must provide a document showing that the Islamic Republic of Iran has requested to purchase the S-400 from Russia."

According to Mehr, the ambassador furhter hailed Russia for declaring the European states' attempt to trigger the snapback mechanism against Iran as illegal.

Tags
Kazem Jalali Iran Russia ties S-400 missile
