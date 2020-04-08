«کرونا» با اقتصاد سینمای ایران چه کرد؟

کرونا چه بلایی بر سر ریه‌ها می‌آورد؟

 آیا کنکور ۹۹ به تعویق می‌افتد؟

Iran doesn't agree with OPEC+ meet without clear outcome - minister

Iran does not agree with holding any OPEC+ meeting in the absence of a clear proposal and expected outcome from such talks for the oil market, its oil minister said in a letter to OPEC and seen by Reuters.
کد خبر: ۹۷۰۸۹۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۰ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۱۲:۱۳ 08 April 2020

Iran does not agree with holding any OPEC+ meeting in the absence of a clear proposal and expected outcome from such talks for the oil market, its oil minister said in a letter to OPEC and seen by Reuters.

“The vague circumstances around which the upcoming OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial (meeting) is being organised is of grave concern to me,” the minister, Bijan Zanganeh, wrote in the letter dated April 7 and addressed to the Algerian oil minister, who holds the presidency of OPEC.

Zanganeh said that organising a meeting “in the absence of any clear and consensual outcome (to) convey to the market” would be a message of failure even before it starts, which “may aggravate the current low price environment even further”.

Saudi Arabia, Russia and allied oil producers, a group known as OPEC+, will agree to deep cuts to their crude output at talks this week only if the United States and several others join in with curbs to help prop up prices that have been hammered by the coronavirus crisis, OPEC+ sources said.

OPEC+ is due to hold a video conference on Thursday at 1400 GMT, after U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that Riyadh and Moscow had agreed to cut an unprecedented 10 million to 15 million barrels per day, or about 10% to 15% of global supply. He has not committed to any action by U.S. companies.

The U.S. Department of Energy said on Tuesday that U.S. output was already falling without government action, in line with the insistence of the White House that it would not intervene in the private markets. That decline, however, would take place slowly, over the course of the next two years.

Global oil demand has dropped by as much as 30%, or about 30 million barrels per day (bpd), as measures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus have caused demand for jet fuel, gasoline and diesel to crash.

While Saudi Arabia, Russia and other members of the OPEC+ group have expressed a willingness to return to the bargaining table, they have made their response conditional upon action by the United States and other countries that are not members of OPEC. No agreement has been formalised.

‘NOT FRUITFUL’

Zanganeh said a meeting “will not be fruitful without first understanding what is the perceived outcome from the meeting, how the meeting is expected to facilitate achieving this outcome, and what might be the likely oil market reaction to it”.

He said that issues like the size of a cut and duration, how much would countries like the United States and Canada cut, what is the baseline for the cuts for each country and how would the reductions be distributed, should be discussed first before holding a meeting.

Iran, which is under U.S. sanctions, has been exempted from any output reductions.

Any final agreement for how much OPEC+ will cut during their talks on Thursday would depend on the volumes that other producers such as the United States, Canada and Brazil are willing to reduce, an OPEC source said on Tuesday.

After the OPEC+ talks, Saudi Arabia will host a video conference on Friday for energy ministers from the Group of 20 (G20) major economies to alleviate the effects of the pandemic on energy markets, the group said in a statement on Tuesday.

Riyadh and Moscow are trying to overcome the rancour stemming from talks in March, when a deal to extend production cuts fell apart.

Since then, Saudi Arabia has been flooding the market with extra crude, and it has insisted it would no longer carry what it considered an unfair burden of output cuts when other producers are not complying with their cuts.

Oil bounced back on Wednesday, with U.S. crude jumping more than $1, lifted by hopes that Thursday’s OPEC+ meeting would trigger output cuts to shore up prices.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up by 75 cents, or 2.4%, at $32.62 per barrel by 0246 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 rose $1.30, or 5.5%, to $24.93 a barrel.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
zanganeh opec plus iran meeting
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
ویروس کرونا مناجات شعبانیه جهش تولید نماز امام زمان مرتضی آوینی حسن قالیباف اصل
کاهش شدید قیمت مرغ
جنجال بازسازی دو صحنه بازی بهروز وثوقی و گوگوش در سریال پایتخت
نامه انتقادی یک سردار سپاه به رئیس صدا و سیما
‌بنزین ارزان و تک نرخی می‌شود؟
مدل مطلوب شمخانی برای عبور کم ضرر از بحران کرونا / رکوردی که با شیوع کرونا در ایران شکسته شد! / ناگفته‌های هادی غفاری از اعدام هویدا
هوادار فوق سنگین پرسپولیس بعداز جراحی درگذشت+عکس
طعنه کرونایی محسن هاشمی به روحانی / حملات سلیمی‌نمین به منتقدان؛ حقیر هستند / طعنه‌های ابطحی به مدیران نسل اول انقلاب / ترمز افزایش قیمت مسکن کشیده می‌شود؟ / قیمت ارزان‌ترین کیت کرونا در جهان چند؟
دشمن شماره یک فردوسی پور به کرونا مبتلا شد
انتقاد جنجالی یک استاد حوزه از سریال «پایتخت»
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 17 فروردین 99/ دلار در صرافی های بانکی تکان نخورد
حاشیه جدید برای پایتخت: «وادادگی» یا «ستون پنجم فرهنگی»؟ / حسن نوروزی: به نظر می‌رسد هواپیمای اوکراینی تحت کنترل آمریکا قرار گرفته بود
عمل به فتوای رهبر انقلاب درباره جان‌باختگان کرونا / حکایت ترکان از دو ویروسی که ایران با آن درگیر است ! / پیشنهاد متفاوت برای برگزاری جلسات علنی مجلس
پسر فردین: تختی تصمیم خودکشی را به پدرم گفته بود
اسب پنج میلیاردتومانی سردار آزمون در حراج استرالیا
رسوایی اخلاقی فوتبالیست معروف در قرنطینه خانگی

سریال «پایتخت ۶» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟ آیا این سریال انتظارات شما را برآورده کرده است؟  (۳۳۱ نظر)

چرا در روزهای درگیری با کرونا در خانه نماندید؟  (۳۲۱ نظر)

بیایید فرض کنیم این اتفاقات در ایران رخ می‌داد؛ آن وقت چه می‌شد؟  (۲۶۲ نظر)

وضعیت تهران به شدت نگران کننده است / دقت کنید که تنها یک استان چین با ویروس درگیر شد، نه کل کشور/ وابستگی آمار‌ها به دو مولفه در نقاط مختلف جهان/ باید به زندگی با این ویروس عادت کنیم/ کرونا ویروسی دموکرات است، اما نه در اقتصاد  (۱۸۹ نظر)

کنایه ابطحی به پیام احمدی‌نژاد درباره کرونا / خشم احمدی نژادی‌ها از اتفاق افتاده در بازپخش سریال یوسف پیامبر / دلسوزی حسن عباسی برای نظام سلامت آمریکا / در شرایط جنگ احد با کرونا هستیم  (۱۷۱ نظر)

جنجال بازسازی دو صحنه بازی بهروز وثوقی و گوگوش در سریال پایتخت  (۱۴۸ نظر)

مدل مطلوب شمخانی برای عبور کم ضرر از بحران کرونا / رکوردی که با شیوع کرونا در ایران شکسته شد! / ناگفته‌های هادی غفاری از اعدام هویدا  (۱۳۴ نظر)

خروج دیپلمات‌های آمریکا، اروپا و سازمان ملل از عراق / تحولی نظامی در راه است؟  (۱۳۱ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۵۰ هزار و ۴۶۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۱۶۰ تن رسید / کشف ۲۸۷۵ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۶۷۱۱  (۱۲۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۵۳ هزار و ۱۸۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۲۹۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۷۱۵ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۷۹۳۵  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آنچه درباره آمار چین بیان شد، فنی و اپیدمیولوژیک بود نه سیاسی/ کرونا با فاصله مرگبارتر از آنفلوانزاست/ قدردان پشتیبانی دولت و مردم چین هستیم/ درباره آمار آمریکا هم تردید داریم/ از میانگین جهانی وضعیت بهتری داریم/ برخی تصور کردند کرونا تابع تقویم رسمی است!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

تعطیلی کسب و کار‌های پرریسک تا پایان فروردین و آغاز کسب و کار‌های کم‌خطر از ٢٣ فروردین / شروع در تهران با یک هفته تاخیر/ تداوم تعطیلی مراکز آموزشی و تردد بین استانی تا آخر فروردین/ برنامه بازگشت به کار در ادارات؛ از افزایش پلکانی تعداد پرسنل تا کاهش ساعت کاری  (۱۱۱ نظر)

انتقاد جنجالی یک استاد حوزه از سریال «پایتخت»  (۱۱۰ نظر)

حاشیه جدید برای پایتخت: «وادادگی» یا «ستون پنجم فرهنگی»؟ / حسن نوروزی: به نظر می‌رسد هواپیمای اوکراینی تحت کنترل آمریکا قرار گرفته بود  (۱۰۹ نظر)

هشدار موحدی کرمانی درباره بازگشایی عجولانه مدارس و ادارات / واکنش نماینده قم به ازدحام جمعیت در بانک‌ها / هشدار توئیتری بانوی اصلاح‌طلب به آقای رئیس جمهور  (۱۰۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0044Ze
tabnak.ir/0044Ze