برادر علیرضا فغانی پناهنده شد

پایان قطعی نظرسنجی جنجالی بابرتری سیدجلال برمجیدی

پرداخت حقوق کارکنان مشروط شد

بازدید 302

World's largest art festival cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Edinburgh's summer festivals, which include the International music and arts showcase and the renowned "Fringe" comedy event, have been cancelled for the first time in more than 70 years because of the coronavirus, organizers said on Wednesday.
کد خبر: ۹۶۹۵۳۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۱۹:۳۱ 01 April 2020

Edinburgh's summer festivals, which include the International music and arts showcase and the renowned "Fringe" comedy event, have been cancelled for the first time in more than 70 years because of the coronavirus, organizers said on Wednesday.

Featuring 25,000 performers from over 70 countries, the five festivals attract audiences of around 4.5 million people to the Scottish capital every August.

Shona McCarthy, chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: "It's heart-breaking that the Fringe and our sister August festivals will not take place as planned this summer.
"However, having taken advice and considered all the options, we collectively believe this is the only appropriate response."

The festivals' history stretches back to 1947, when in the aftermath of World War Two, the Edinburgh International Festival was founded to foster reconciliation through art.

The Fringe, which attracts thousands of aspiring comedians, started in the same year when eight theater groups turned up uninvited to perform on the fringes of the first International Festival.
The two events were joined by the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, bringing together military and folkloric performers, in 1950. Book and art festivals were added in 1983 and 2004.

Edinburgh International Festival director Fergus Linehan said the festivals played a very important role in the cultural, social and economic lives of Edinburgh and Scotland, and the decision had not been taken lightly.

"The Edinburgh International Festival was born out of adversity – an urgent need to reconnect and rebuild," he said.
"The current crisis presents all at the Festival with a similar sense of urgency. Work begins straight away on a 2021 Festival season that will boost both our spirits and our economy."

The Fringe has been putting on shows every year in the Scottish capital since 1947. It is estimated that the festival brings in over 300 million euros.

Last year, it set a new record with more than three million tickets sold across all its 3,841 shows.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
uk scotland edinburgh festival coronavirus
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس جهش تولید مناجات شعبانیه روز طبیعت تفاوت متانول با اتانول
تحرک کم سابقه نظامی آمریکا در عراق برای حمله گسترده به حشدالشعبی/ اعزام نیروهای آمریکایی از کویت و سوریه به عراق/ هشدار ایران به آمریکا
اتفاق عجیب درباره پایان «پایتخت» / ۲۳ مبتلا و ۴۰ مورد مشکوک در میان نمایندگان مجلس / اطلاعات ۴۲ میلیون کاربر ایرانی تلگرام در معرض فروش
خواننده لس‌آنجلسی در تهران دستگیر شد/ آیا قاتل سردار سلیمانی در افغانستان کشته شد؟/ ماجرای انتشار فایل صوتی مربوط به پرواز اوکراینی/ انتقاد از سلبریتی شدن مداحان
شرط احسان علیخانی برای مصاحبه با نقی پایتخت
واکنش مقام سپاه درباره تحرکات اخیر آمریکا در عراق / فکر سیزده بدر رفتن را از سرتان بیرون کنید! / شیوع کرونا به چه کسانی بیشتر از همه ضربه زد؟ / استراتژی وحدت اصلاحات فدای رقابتِ عارف و لاریجانی شد
سندروم دست بیقرار چیست؟
پشت پرده لو رفتن تصاویر طارمی و سحرقریشی/ اصولگرایان چاره‌ای ندارند جز کنارآمدن بی سروصدا با ترامپ/ مجازات لیسندگان ضریح چیست؟/ مبلغ یارانه کرونا چقدر است؟
بازیگران زن ایرانی که از همسرانشان بزرگ‌ترند
عکس رابطه پنهانی ابوالفضل پورعرب در اینستاگرام
کرباسچی: فعالیت‌های قالیباف ۵۰۰ هزار تک رای به او اضافه کرد / صادقی: ادبیات برخی منتخبینِ مجلس خارج از نزاکت است / تشکر جهانگیرى از هنرمندان ایرانى / بازی «سوداگران مرگ» با «کرونا»
برادر علیرضا فغانی پناهنده شد
واکنش‌طارمی به طعنه‌مدیری درباره‌رابطه‌اش‌با بازیگر زن
سنگ قبر قدیمی، خبر از کرونا می‌داد
«دلم فریاد می‌خواهد» همایون شجریان / اجرای منحصر به فرد کیهان کلهر / «سابرین» شازار / «تک نوازی سنتور» کامکار / اجرای مشترک مشکاتیان و نوربخش / تک نوازی سه‌تار ذوالفنون
تغذیه کامل راه مقابله با کووید ۱۹ است/ ترس از کرونا مصرف میوه و سبزی را کاهش داده / توصیه‌های تغذیه‌ای به افراد مبتلا در دوران نقاهت

میرسلیم:حیف که تحریم‌های ظالمانه آمریکا، مانع‌ کمک‌ ما به‌ مردم مستضعف آمریکا شده / وزیر راه: کرونا بازخوانی جعبه سیاه هواپیمای اوکراینی را متوقف کرد  (۲۶۲ نظر)

مهم‌ترین درسی که شما از زندگی در روزهای کرونایی گرفته‌اید، چیست؟  (۲۵۱ نظر)

تحرک کم سابقه نظامی آمریکا در عراق برای حمله گسترده به حشدالشعبی/ اعزام نیروهای آمریکایی از کویت و سوریه به عراق/ هشدار ایران به آمریکا  (۲۱۴ نظر)

واکنش مقام سپاه درباره تحرکات اخیر آمریکا در عراق / فکر سیزده بدر رفتن را از سرتان بیرون کنید! / شیوع کرونا به چه کسانی بیشتر از همه ضربه زد؟ / استراتژی وحدت اصلاحات فدای رقابتِ عارف و لاریجانی شد  (۲۰۱ نظر)

غرضی: مردم اعصابشان را از دست داده‌اند / افزایش خشونت خانگی در روز‌های کرونایی / نظر میرسلیم درباره وظیفه مجلس یازدهم / درگیری با پلیس و اصرار برای ورود به خوزستان!  (۱۷۱ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۴۱ هزار و ۴۹۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۷۵۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۱۸۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۳۹۱۱  (۱۵۹ نظر)

آمریکا کانون شیوع بعدی در جهان است/ با طرح جدید، آمار مبتلایان در ایران افزایش پیدا می‌کند/ زودتر از ۴ ماه منتظر واکسن نباشید/ بابت ویروس «هانتا» نگرانی نداریم/ احتمالا جز «قم»، «گیلان» هم کانون شیوع بوده است  (۱۵۷ نظر)

واکنش مهاجرانی به کرونا گرفتن نخست وزیر انگلیس / رونمایی سپاه از یک گروه ویژه / مقتدا صدر: کرونا پیام آسمان علیه همجنس گرایی است / شکایت باشگاه استقلال از داور عصر جدید  (۱۵۴ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۲ هزار و ۳۲۲ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۳۷۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۹۲۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۱۱۳۳  (۱۵۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۹ هزار و ۴۰۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۲۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۳۸۹ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۰۴۵۷  (۱۳۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۵ هزار و ۴۰۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۵۱۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۰۷۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۱۶۷۹  (۱۲۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۸ هزار و ۳۰۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۶۴۰ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۹۰۱ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۲۳۹۱  (۱۲۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۷ هزار و ۱۷ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۰۷۷ تن رسید / کشف ۲۲۰۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۹۶۲۵  (۱۲۲ نظر)

نامه هشت کشور به سازمان ملل برای رفع تحریم‌های ایران / افزایش شمار مبتلایان به کرونا در کشور‌های عربی / تحریم‌های جدید آمریکا علیه نهاد‌ها و افراد مرتبط با ایران / نامه ۳۳۸ سازمان مردم‌نهاد به سازمان ملل برای رفع تحریم‌های ایران  (۱۲۲ نظر)

درخواست سازمان ملل برای لغو فوری تحریم‌های ایران / تمدید ۹ ماهه ممنوعیت فروش تسلیحات آلمان به عربستان / درخواست اعضای کنگره آمریکا برای رفع تحریم‌ها علیه ایران / تداوم حملات نیرو‌های حفتر به پایتخت لیبی  (۱۱۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0044Dd
tabnak.ir/0044Dd