موج دوم کرونا در حال آمدن است

استرالیا قرنطینه سراسری شد

تصاویر ناسا از گل معلق در فضا به مناسبت اعتدال بهاری

بازدید 590

China Ending Two-Month Lockdown In Most Of Coronavirus-Hit Province

Chinese authorities said Tuesday they will end a two-month lockdown of most of coronavirus-hit Hubei province at midnight, as domestic cases of what has become a global pandemic subside.
کد خبر: ۹۶۷۸۸۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۵ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۲۰:۰۱ 24 March 2020

Chinese authorities said Tuesday they will end a two-month lockdown of most of coronavirus-hit Hubei province at midnight, as domestic cases of what has become a global pandemic subside.

People with a clean bill of health will be allowed to leave, the provincial government said, easing restrictions on movement that were unprecedented in scale. The city of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected in December, is to remain locked down until April 8.

China barred people from leaving or entering Wuhan beginning Jan. 23 in a surprise middle-of-the-night announcement and expanded that to most of the province in succeeding days. Trains and flights were canceled and checkpoints set up on roads into the central province.

The drastic steps came as the coronavirus began spreading to the rest of China and overseas during the Lunar New Year holiday, when millions of Chinese travel.

The virus raged for weeks in Wuhan, the provincial capital, and surrounding cities. Hospitals overflowed, and temporary ones were hastily set up to try to isolate the growing number of infected patients. More than 2,500 people have died in Wuhan out of 3,270 nationwide.

The outbreak has since been brought under control, and Hubei has seen almost no new infections for more than a week.

The move to end the lockdown showed the authorities’ apparent faith in the success of the drastic measures as they try to kick start the world’s second-largest economy and put money in the pockets of workers, many of whom have gone weeks without pay. It remained unclear, however, which cities and provinces, including Beijing, the capital, would allow people from Hubei to enter their jurisdictions.

About 120,000 migrant workers, including many who had made the traditional trip home to Hubei for Lunar New Year, have already been allowed to leave in recent days on special buses and trains, according to Chinese media reports. The reports said manufacturing centers such as Guangdong and Zhejiang province are open to people from Hubei,

Outside of Hubei, the government says work has restarted on about 90% of major public construction projects across the country. While many migrant workers remain trapped by travel restrictions and quarantines, factories are operating again, though not at full capacity.

In the Beijing area, the city zoo and parts of the Great Wall reopened this week, though they required advance reservations to limit the number of visitors. Some restaurants were reopening for business, some on the condition that customers do not sit facing each other.

At the Xibei restaurant inside a mall in eastern Beijing’s Shuangjing neighborhood, a line formed at around 11 a.m. Tuesday for the lunch opening, although managers said they expected to serve only around 140 customers, down from the usual daily number of 900 before the virus outbreak.

Half of the establishment’s 20 tables had “closed” signs on them to help keep a distance between customers, while food delivery workers rushed in and out with orders of grilled beef and lamb, noodles, pancakes and other northern Chinese dishes.

Wu Lin, who works in cosmetics, was dining out for the first time since restrictions were imposed because of the outbreak.

“Since (the restaurant) can open at the moment, I believe their prevention and control is fairly good,” Wu said. “For example, they check the temperature of every customer and staffer. It gives us a sense of safety.”

Officials have turned their attention to the threat of the virus entering from abroad, with almost all new cases being recorded among people arriving from overseas. China’s National Health Commission on Tuesday reported 78 new coronavirus cases, among which 74 were imported.

Starting Wednesday, Beijing will require everyone coming from overseas to be tested for the coronavirus on top of being quarantined for 14 days. In a notice published online, city authorities said those who have entered the city within the last 14 days will also undergo the mandatory testing.

“Currently, the imported risk from the epidemic’s rapid spread overseas continues to rise,” the Beijing notice said.

The heightened measures — which apply regardless of one’s final destination — follow a previous order that all overseas arrivals quarantine themselves at designated hotels at their own expense unless they live alone.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
china coronavirus lock down
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس نوروز 99 کرونا در ایتالیا کرونا در آمریکا جهش تولید سیده عزت خاموشی
آخرین اخبار

صندوق بین المللی پول: شاهد یک رکود اقتصادی بزرگ خواهیم بود/ نوبخت: نرخ بیکاری به ۱۰ درصد رسید؛ افزایش ۱۰۰ درصدی اعتبار همسان سازی حقوق بازنشستگان/ کرونا، بوئینگ را زمین گیر کرد/ بسته دو تریلیون دلاری به کمک نفت آمد

روایت بامزه مهران مدیری از مراسم ختم مجازی

از «تفاوت الکل طبی و صنعتی» تا «کروناویروس چقدر روی سطوح زنده می‌ماند؟»

بهتر است که بورس، کارگزاری‌ها و بانک‌ها تعطیل باشند/ جبران بخشی از کسری بودجه از مسیر بازار سهام/ پیش بینی روند بورس در فضای کرونایی/ کدام صنایع بورسی در این شرایط رونق خواهند داشت؟

جزئیات تازه از دستگیری سارقان طلافروشی در کهگیلویه

در طبیعت هم ممکن است در دام کرونا بیفتیم

هنوز به نقطه پیک کرونا در تهران نرسیده‌ایم

کمک‌های حزب‌حاکم‌چین در پاسخ به‌نامه محسن‌رضایی

بیانیه وزارت امور خارجه در سالروز تجاوز عربستان به یمن

آبگرفتگی ۵ روستا و آسیب به بیش از ۳۵۶ نفر در بوشهر

ژست‌های مبارزه با کرونای بازیگران سینما

چگونه با کیسه فریزر دستکش بسازیم؟

سیل در رودبار جنوب کرمان

شیخ دیاباته به فرانسه برگشت

برف روی شکوفه های بهاری روستاهای اراک

جدول خودرو‌های ۱۰۰ میلیونی کارکرده در بازار
شبکه ۴ برای این اجرای زنده ناچار به عذرخواهی رسمی شد! / پایداری در مجلس آینده ۱۸۰ نماینده دارد! / کنایه عجیب علیفر به فردوسی‌پور / انگلیس ماسک‌های خریداری شده را تحویل ایران نداد!
فتوایی درباره مسافرت در شرایط کرونایی / لاریجانی: حجم زیادی از نمایندگان با کرونا درگیر بودند / انتقاد از برگزاری مراسم تشییع سردار اسداللهی و پاسخ سپاه محمد رسول الله / موضوعی که مقام روسی را مبهوت کرده است!
خانم دکتر میرسیدی به کرونا مبتلا شد!
توضیح رئیس سابق صداوسیما درباره فیلم جنجالی‌اش/ حداد عادل رمز رابطه با چین را افشا کرد!/ چند درصد زنان ایران تاکنون به سینما نرفته‌اند؟/ ماجرای شکایت یک زن از سید حسن نصرالله
برخورد ناگهانی غواصان با یک مار غول پیکر
مداح پیشکسوت به کما رفت
علی مطهری: متأسفانه لاریجانی و عارف همیشه گوش به زنگ بیت بوده‌اند / کنایه مصباحی‌مقدم به علی مطهری: برخی انگار تازه از خواب بیدار شده‌اند
عکس عکاس ایرانی از قرنطینه روی جلد مجله تایم
اعتراض نماینده مجلس به روحانی؛ چرا جلوی تردد‌ها را نمی‌گیرید؟ / انتقاد از ویدئوی حضور یک طلبه مروج طب اسلامی در بیمارستان / فیاض: ایرانی‌ها همیشه اهل جولان دادن در خیابان بوده‌اند! / اعتراف جنجالی علیرضا فغانی: پرسپولیسی بودم!
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۰ هزار و ۶۱۰ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۵۵۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۹۶۶ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۷۶۳۵
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳ هزار و ۴۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۸۱۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۱۱ مورد جدید و ترخیص۸۳۷۶/ توقف ارائه آمارهای تفکیکی!
آیت‌الله جوادی آملی: کرونا ویروس با رحمت مطلقه الهی هماهنگ است / مسمومیت‌ ۴۷۵ نفر و مرگ ۶۶ نفر با الکل صنعتی در فارس
شمخانی: دوباره شگفتی در راه است
تصادف شدید بنز اس ۵۰۰ در شیراز

بهترین آرزو و خواسته شما در سال جدید برای خودتان و کشورتان چیست؟  (۳۳۹ نظر)

صحبت‌های بی‌باکانه امیرحسین رستمی در برنامه زنده  (۲۵۶ نظر)

درخواست ظریف از کشور‌های جهان برای عدم تبعیت از تحریم‌های آمریکا / ده سال زندان برای عمار صالحی آقازاده مسئول ارشد نظامی / صادق زیباکلام: روحانی از همان اختیاراتی که دارد هم استفاده نمی‌کند  (۲۰۸ نظر)

فتوایی درباره مسافرت در شرایط کرونایی / لاریجانی: حجم زیادی از نمایندگان با کرونا درگیر بودند / انتقاد از برگزاری مراسم تشییع سردار اسداللهی و پاسخ سپاه محمد رسول الله / موضوعی که مقام روسی را مبهوت کرده است!  (۱۹۹ نظر)

از قطع سخنان غیردقیق بازیگر صداوسیما در تلویزیون تا خط و نشان وزیر  (۱۹۶ نظر)

۳ میلیون تن از ساکنان مناطق خیلی آلوده سفر کرده‌اند/ ایجاد ۱۰ هزار تخت نقاهتگاهی برای بهبودیافتگان کرونا / احتمال حمله بیولوژیک کرونا علیه ایران در حال بررسی است  (۱۸۵ نظر)

اقدام کم‌نظیر یک استاد پیشکسوت دانشگاه برای کمک به مقابله با کرونا / مشروبات تقلبی در خوزستان همچنان قربانی می‌گیرد / واکنش متفاوت آقای نماینده به بستن درب‌های حرم حضرت معصومه و امام رضا  (۱۸۲ نظر)

چه کشور‌هایی تاکنون به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا کمک کرده اند؟! / چینی‌ها پیشتاز کمک‌ها  (۱۶۹ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۶ هزار و ۱۶۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۹۸۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۱۷۸ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۳۸۹  (۱۶۲ نظر)

نامه‌ای به امضای ۲۵ سازمان و نهاد مختلف برای تعلیق ۱۲۰ روزه تحریم‌های ایران  (۱۵۵ نظر)

شبکه ۴ برای این اجرای زنده ناچار به عذرخواهی رسمی شد! / پایداری در مجلس آینده ۱۸۰ نماینده دارد! / کنایه عجیب علیفر به فردوسی‌پور / انگلیس ماسک‌های خریداری شده را تحویل ایران نداد!  (۱۵۳ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۸ هزار و ۴۰۷ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۲۸۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۴۶ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۹۷۹  (۱۵۱ نظر)

آیت‌الله جوادی آملی: کرونا ویروس با رحمت مطلقه الهی هماهنگ است / مسمومیت‌ ۴۷۵ نفر و مرگ ۶۶ نفر با الکل صنعتی در فارس  (۱۵۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۱ هزار و ۶۳۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۶۸۵ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۲۸ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۷۹۱۳  (۱۴۹ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳ هزار و ۴۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۸۱۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۱۱ مورد جدید و ترخیص۸۳۷۶/ توقف ارائه آمارهای تفکیکی!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0043n6
tabnak.ir/0043n6