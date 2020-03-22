تصاویر ناسا از گل معلق در فضا به مناسبت اعتدال بهاری

مردم رعایت نکنند، موج دوم کرونا آغاز می‌شود

امتحانات در دانشگاه‌ها و مدارس با تاخیر برگزار می‌شود

بازدید 516

Russia calls on US to remove anti-Iran sanctions amid COVID-19 outbreak

Russia has called on the United States to abandon its unilateral sanctions against Iran amid the coronavirus pandemic.
کد خبر: ۹۶۷۴۵۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۳ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۱۶:۰۲ 22 March 2020

Russia has called on the United States to abandon its unilateral sanctions against Iran amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We called and are calling on the United States to abandon the inhumane practice of applying unilateral sanctions against Iran, which has an acute shortage of means to solve urgent health issues in the current situation of the spread of the coronavirus," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Saturday.

The Russian official said the US knew the difference between one-off deliveries of humanitarian aid and Iran’s lack of the ability to receive its export revenues, which are important for the financing of relevant programs, due to many years of the US' unprecedented harsh sanctions pressure.

"Nevertheless, the US officials, including senior ones, do not disdain the obvious distortion of this indisputable fact, pursuing their own geopolitical goals, which we understand," he added.

Earlier this week, China had also urged the US to remove the sanctions against Tehran, as they hamper the country's efforts to contain the outbreak.

However, in defiance of the global calls, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday announced a new round of sanctions against Iran as part of its so-called "maximum pressure" campaign against the Islamic Republic.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
russia iran sanctions outbreak coronavirus
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس نوروز 99 کرونا در ایتالیا جهش تولید روز جهانی آب بعثت
شبکه ۴ برای این اجرای زنده ناچار به عذرخواهی رسمی شد! / پایداری در مجلس آینده ۱۸۰ نماینده دارد! / کنایه عجیب علیفر به فردوسی‌پور / انگلیس ماسک‌های خریداری شده را تحویل ایران نداد!
نظر مصباح یزدی درباره محرومیت از اماکن مقدسه / واکنش قالیباف به طنز سیاسی شبکه سه / عفو شبنم نعمت زاده صحت دارد؟
توضیح رئیس سابق صداوسیما درباره فیلم جنجالی‌اش/ حداد عادل رمز رابطه با چین را افشا کرد!/ چند درصد زنان ایران تاکنون به سینما نرفته‌اند؟/ ماجرای شکایت یک زن از سید حسن نصرالله
جدول خودرو‌های ۱۰۰ میلیونی کارکرده در بازار
«حاج قاسم» نوروز 98 کجا بود؟/ خبرهای ضدونقیض از بازداشت احمدی‌نژاد!/ حضور احتمالی لاریجانی و مطهری در انتخابات 1400/ «ترامپ» منفورتر از همیشه
برخورد ناگهانی غواصان با یک مار غول پیکر
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۰ هزار و ۶۱۰ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۵۵۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۹۶۶ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۷۶۳۵
موافقت آمریکا با تعلیق بخشی از تحریم های ایران/ادعای ویکی لیکس از دشمنی نخست وزیر مکلف عراق با ایران/اعمال تحریم‌های جدید علیه شرکت‌های مرتبط با ایران/ ارسال کمک های ارتش چین به ایران
چرایی عدم حمایت خاتمی از لیست اصلاح‌طلبان / پلاکی که حاج قاسم در سوریه به دخترش داد / واکنش محمدرضا عارف به طنز سیاسی برنامه رشیدپور / شرکتهای جهان از کرونا چقدر آسیب می‌بینند؟
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۹ هزار و ۶۴۴ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۴۳۳ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۳۷ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۶۷۴۵
دلار اوج گرفت
آمریکا با تعلیق برخی تحریم های ایران موافقت کرد
تصادف شدید بنز اس ۵۰۰ در شیراز
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۸ هزار و ۴۰۷ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۲۸۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۴۶ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۹۷۹
شوخی بی سابقه با قالیباف در برنامه رشیدپور!

بهترین آرزو و خواسته شما در سال جدید برای خودتان و کشورتان چیست؟  (۳۳۹ نظر)

آیا کرونا را «ترور بیولوژیک» می‌دانید؟  (۳۳۸ نظر)

صحبت‌های بی‌باکانه امیرحسین رستمی در برنامه زنده  (۲۵۶ نظر)

شکستن در حرم حضرت معصومه (س) در اعتراض به تعطیلی حرم!/ توقف موقت حضور زائران در حرم‌ مطهر رضوی  (۲۳۷ نظر)

درخواست ظریف از کشور‌های جهان برای عدم تبعیت از تحریم‌های آمریکا / ده سال زندان برای عمار صالحی آقازاده مسئول ارشد نظامی / صادق زیباکلام: روحانی از همان اختیاراتی که دارد هم استفاده نمی‌کند  (۲۰۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۳ هزار و ۹۳۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۲۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۰۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ  (۲۰۴ نظر)

از قطع سخنان غیردقیق بازیگر صداوسیما در تلویزیون تا خط و نشان وزیر  (۱۹۶ نظر)

اقدام کم‌نظیر یک استاد پیشکسوت دانشگاه برای کمک به مقابله با کرونا / مشروبات تقلبی در خوزستان همچنان قربانی می‌گیرد / واکنش متفاوت آقای نماینده به بستن درب‌های حرم حضرت معصومه و امام رضا  (۱۸۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۴ هزار و ۹۹۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۸۵۳ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۵۳ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ  (۱۷۴ نظر)

چه کشور‌هایی تاکنون به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا کمک کرده اند؟! / چینی‌ها پیشتاز کمک‌ها  (۱۶۹ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۶ هزار و ۱۶۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۹۸۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۱۷۸ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۳۸۹  (۱۶۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۸ هزار و ۴۰۷ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۲۸۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۴۶ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۹۷۹  (۱۵۱ نظر)

به نظر شما پرسودترین و بهترین سرمایه گذاری سال ۹۸ کدام بود؟  (۱۴۷ نظر)

نامه‌ای به امضای ۲۵ سازمان و نهاد مختلف برای تعلیق ۱۲۰ روزه تحریم‌های ایران  (۱۴۵ نظر)

حناچی: تهران قرنطینه نمی‌شود، چون آمریکا ایران را تحریم کرده است /روحانی: چیزی به نام قرنطینه نداریم؛ نه امروز نه در ایام عید/انتقاد رئیس مدیریت بحران تهران از صداوسیما: آن‌ها می‌گفتند همه چیز خوب است / تست کرونای جهانگیری منفی شد  (۱۴۱ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0043g5
tabnak.ir/0043g5