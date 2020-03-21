Medical supplies from China arrive to help Iran

تصاویر ناسا از گل معلق در فضا به مناسبت اعتدال بهاری

Medical materials donated to the Iranian armed forces from the Chinese military arrived in Iran on Thursday, according to the Chinese Defense Ministry.
21 March 2020

The ministry said in a brief statement on its website that the materials include test kits, protective suits and medical masks.

It said that the coronavirus knows no boundaries and that the Chinese military will work with its counterparts around the world to cope with global security challenges and to contribute to the shared future of all nations.

In another development, the Red Cross Society of China said on Thursday that Chinese medical experts sent to Iran had recently met with their peers at Tehran University of Medical Sciences to discuss the situation in Iran and they plan to use traditional medicines from both countries in the treatment of novel coronavirus pneumonia.

The Red Cross said Iran has taken advantage of the knowledge gained from China's anti-virus endeavors.

The organization added that it has donated five batches of medical supplies including test kits, respirators and medicine to Iran.

By the end of Wednesday, Iran had reported more than 17,000 confirmed infections, according to local health authorities and media outlets.

On Saturday, President Xi Jinping called Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, saying that he appreciated the support and assistance from the Iranian government and people during China's fight against the contagion. Xi said China will strengthen its cooperation with Iran in their anti-virus efforts and will continue to offer assistance.

Xi said he is confident that Iran will prevail over the outbreak.

Medical experts sent by the Red Cross Society of China have been in Iran for 20 days and have met with local health officials, medical workers and researchers to share their knowledge and experiences.

Kianush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, was quoted by China's People's Daily as saying that the Chinese experts have provided useful advice and that Iran would save time and resources by learning about China's experiences in the disease's prevention and treatment.

