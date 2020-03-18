ناقلانِ بدون علامتِ کرونا چه کسانی هستند؟

Coronavirus cases surge in South Asia as countries try to stem epidemic

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Indian subcontinent has topped 500 amid fears that inadequate health facilities could be overwhelmed in a region home to nearly 1.9 billion people.
18 March 2020

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a late Tuesday address to the nation, called for calm after the tally of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 256. The premier urged citizens to not rush to get tested.

"Only those with intense symptoms should go to hospital," he said. "There is no need to worry. We will fight this as a nation. And God-willing, we will win this war."

Pakistan had been struggling to secure sufficient coronavirus testing kits. On Tuesday, Islamabad said it would require all arriving air travelers to show they had tested negative for the disease. Land borders have already been shut.

In India, where 147 cases have been confirmed, authorities on Tuesday canceled nearly two dozen long distance train services. The government said a total of 276 Indians have tested positive for coronavirus overseas to date.

Authorities in the western state of Maharashtra proposed plans to decongest prisons by granting bail for minor offences.
Maharashtra’s Bombay Archdiocese, which is home to more than 500,000 Roman Catholics, also issued a notice exempting people from the obligation to attend the Sunday mass for two weeks.

Sri Lanka, which has recorded 51 cases, said it would ban all incoming flights for two weeks from Wednesday to combat the spread of the virus.

Sri Lanka said its stock market would remain shut for the rest of the week as it attempts to minimize interactions.

The country has imposed a curfew in certain areas in a bid to control the spread, police said.
Bangladesh reports fatality

On Wednesday, Bangladesh confirmed its first fatality from the disease, while its total tally rose to 14.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi warned against panic purchasing. "We've 25% to 30% more in stock compared to the same period last year. There is no need for panic buying."

In the meantime, Nepal said it was closing cinemas, stadiums, gyms, museums, and swimming pools until April 30. Schools and universities will be shut.

The government said in a statement that passengers transiting through Europe, the Middle East and some Southeast Asian countries will not be allowed entry until April 15.
Nepal has also banned gatherings of more than 25 people in temples, monasteries, churches, mosques and other public places.

So far, the virus has infected nearly 200,000 people worldwide and killed nearly 8,000.

