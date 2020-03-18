Hillary Clinton: Saying ‘Chinese Virus’ Is ‘Racist Rhetoric’

Failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton took to social media on Wednesday to blast President Trump, accusing him of employing “racist rhetoric” after he called coronavirus a “Chinese virus.”

On Tuesday, Trump defended calling the disease a “Chinese virus,” an illness that originated in Wuhan, China.

“I have to call it where it came from, it did come from China, so I think it’s a very accurate term,” he said during a press conference.

The president said he began using the term after China attempted to claim the U.S. military was the source of the virus.

“Well, China was putting out information which was false, that our military gave this to them, that was false,” Trump said.

He denied referring to China in the name would create a “stigma.”

“No I don’t think so. I think that saying our military gave it to them creates a stigma,” Trump said.

On Monday, Trump wrote the U.S. would assist industries affected by the “Chinese Virus.”

The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before!

2:21 AM - Mar 17, 2020

“The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus,” he said.

“We will be stronger than ever before!”