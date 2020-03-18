ناقلانِ بدون علامتِ کرونا چه کسانی هستند؟

بیرانوند نامزد بهترین دروازه‌بان پنالتی‌گیر آسیا

گروه ناشناس «عصبة الثائرین» مسئول حمله به «التاجی»

بازدید 406

Belgian Supermarket Chain Moves to Protect Older People from Coronavirus

Belgian supermarket chain Delhaize has moved to protect its customers over 65 years of age -- the age group most at risk from the coronavirus epidemic -- by reserving the first hour after its shops open only for elderly shoppers.
کد خبر: ۹۶۶۷۳۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۹:۳۴ 18 March 2020

Belgian supermarket chain Delhaize has moved to protect its customers over 65 years of age -- the age group most at risk from the coronavirus epidemic -- by reserving the first hour after its shops open only for elderly shoppers.

The decision has applied since Tuesday in more than 700 of the company's shops in Belgium as well as its Stop&Shop chain in the United States.

"I came here to shop for some groceries to have enough at home so I don't have to run around too much because I think it's too dangerous," Henri, a 71-year old wearing a mask over his nose and mouth, told Reuters as he was leaving the shop.

Despite the especially reserved time there were still lines of elderly shoppers waiting to enter shops on Wednesday because of a restriction that only 150 people can be in a Delhaize supermarket at any given time, to limit the risk of infection.

"We chose the first hour of operation of the shops, from 0800 to 0900, to give the elderly customers access to all produce in the store and because the premises have just been cleaned," Delhaize spokeswoman Karima Ghozzi told Reuters.

She said that although there were temporary shortages of certain products in Delhaize shops, they did not stem from the lack of merchandise, but from insufficient staff to unload trucks and replenish shelves quickly enough.

"We have enough of everything. We are asking customers to shop for groceries normally, rather than buy dozens of data-x-items of the same product to stock up," she said.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
belgium chain market coronavirus
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس نوروز 99 عمار صالحی احمد اخوان مهدوی پاندمی حرم حضرت معصومه
ریزش قیمت طلا در پی هجوم فروشندگان به بازار
بسته معیشتی کرونا به چه کسانی تعلق می‌گیرد؟
شکستن در حرم حضرت معصومه (س) در اعتراض به تعطیلی حرم!/ توقف موقت حضور زائران در حرم‌ مطهر رضوی
عضو مجلس خبرگان بر اثر «کرونا» درگذشت / شمار مسئولان جان‌باخته بر اثر «کرونا» به ۱۵ نفر رسید + اسامی
خاطرات شهرام شب‌پره از کنسرت برای سعودی‌ها
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۴ هزار و ۹۹۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۸۵۳ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۵۳ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ
صحبت‌های بی‌باکانه امیرحسین رستمی در برنامه زنده
حناچی: تهران قرنطینه نمی‌شود، چون آمریکا ایران را تحریم کرده است /روحانی: چیزی به نام قرنطینه نداریم؛ نه امروز نه در ایام عید/انتقاد رئیس مدیریت بحران تهران از صداوسیما: آن‌ها می‌گفتند همه چیز خوب است / تست کرونای جهانگیری منفی شد
بازداشت عوامل ویدئو‌های باران بادمجان در تهران / واکنش واعظی به کاخ نشین خواندن رییس جمهور/ سردار سلامی: برای مقابله با کرونا آرایش جنگی گرفته‌ایم / پنهان کاری در مورد ابتلا به کرونا تا یک سال حبس دارد
تصاویر: کفن و دفن متوفیان به دنبال شیوع کرونا
درخواست ظریف از کشور‌های جهان برای عدم تبعیت از تحریم‌های آمریکا / ده سال زندان برای عمار صالحی آقازاده مسئول ارشد نظامی / صادق زیباکلام: روحانی از همان اختیاراتی که دارد هم استفاده نمی‌کند
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۳ هزار و ۹۳۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۲۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۰۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ
دعوای آلمان و آمریکا بر سر تولید واکسن ویروس کرونا / آمریکا از امروز آزمایش واکسن را آغاز میکند
حمله مجدد به پایگاه التاجی آمریکا با ۳۳ موشک / بیانیه فرماندهی عملیات مشترک عراق درباره حمله به پایگاه «التاجی» / حمله راکتی آمریکا به پایگاه‌های نظامی در دیرالزور/ تعویق انتخابات پارلمانی سوریه به دستور اسد
میزان افزایش حقوق کارمندان در سال ۹۹ اعلام شد/ قیمت نفت به کانال ۲۹ دلاری وارد شد/ سقوط قیمت طلا تمامی ندارد/ کرونا فتیله گرانی روزانه خودرو را پایین کشید/ جزئیات بسته حمایتی کرونا که امشب واریز می‌شود

آیا کرونا را «ترور بیولوژیک» می‌دانید؟  (۳۳۸ نظر)

مهم‌ترین اتفاق سال ۱۳۹۸ چه بود؟  (۲۷۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۰ هزار و ۷۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۴۲۹ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۷۵ مورد جدید و ثبت رکورد جدید مرگ در کشورمان  (۲۴۶ نظر)

بهترین آرزو و خواسته شما در سال جدید برای خودتان و کشورتان چیست؟  (۲۴۳ نظر)

شکستن در حرم حضرت معصومه (س) در اعتراض به تعطیلی حرم!/ توقف موقت حضور زائران در حرم‌ مطهر رضوی  (۲۳۷ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۹۰۰۰ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۵۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۹۵۸ مورد جدید و ثبت رکورد جدید مرگ در کشورمان  (۲۳۷ نظر)

سرلشکر باقری: تا ۲۴ ساعت آینده روال خلوت کردن شهرها آغاز می‌شود/ رصد کل ملت ایران ظرف ۱۰ روز آینده  (۲۲۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۳ هزار و ۹۳۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۲۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۰۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ  (۲۰۴ نظر)

غیبت دوباره جهانگیری در جلسه امروز هیات دولت! / نامه کنایه آمیز ذوالنور به رئیس جمهور درباره کرونا / کدام شغل‌ها از کروناویروس بیشترین آسیب را دیدند؟  (۱۸۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۴ هزار و ۹۹۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۸۵۳ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۵۳ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ  (۱۷۴ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۱ هزار و ۳۶۴ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۱۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۸۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ در کشورمان  (۱۷۱ نظر)

از قطع سخنان غیردقیق بازیگر صداوسیما در تلویزیون تا خط و نشان وزیر  (۱۶۹ نظر)

باید زنجیره شیوع کرونا قطع شود/ همه اعضای دولت درگیر مقابله با کرونا هستند/ تردد مردم به‌ ویژه در عید باید به حداقل ممکن برسد/ حذف تعطیلات عید عملی نیست  (۱۶۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۶ هزار و ۱۶۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۹۸۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۱۷۸ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۳۸۹  (۱۶۲ نظر)

ایمانی: روحانی فقط رئیس‌جمهور برجام بود! / افشاگری‌های مهم از نقش یک ایرانی در به قدرت رسیدن اردوغان / رئیس دولت اصلاحات کرونا گرفته است؟ / ادعای نماینده مجلس درباره یک کُرکُری خطرناک  (۱۶۱ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0043UU
tabnak.ir/0043UU