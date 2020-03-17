ناقلانِ بدون علامتِ کرونا چه کسانی هستند؟

بیرانوند نامزد بهترین دروازه‌بان پنالتی‌گیر آسیا

گروه ناشناس «عصبة الثائرین» مسئول حمله به «التاجی»

بازدید 214

Nigeria confirms third coronavirus case, index patient fully recovers

NIGERIA has recorded a new coronavirus case in the commercial capital Lagos. The state government confirmed the case which involves a Nigerian woman who arrived from the United Kingdom last Friday.
کد خبر: ۹۶۶۴۰۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۷ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۴:۵۰ 17 March 2020

NIGERIA has recorded a new coronavirus case in the commercial capital Lagos. The state government confirmed the case which involves a Nigerian woman who arrived from the United Kingdom last Friday.
Akin Abayomi, the state’s commissioner of health, disclosed the development at a press conference, on Tuesday. The National Center for Disease Control said the patient developed symptoms during her 14-day self-isolation
“She is clinically stable & is being treated at Infectious Disease Hospital, Lagos,” the NCDC quoted the Minister as saying. The new case is presently the only case because the first two patients had fully recovered and been discharged.
The current case is independent of the index patient, an Italian who flew into Lagos on a Turkish Airline flight. The second patient was connected to the index patient.
Most Nigerians on social media have been calling on the government to close the airspace as a measure of control. A number of African countries have closed their borders including the banning of public gatherings. Nigeria has yet to announce any such measures.
Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country has been on high alert since the first case. Authorities especially in Lagos along with the disease control outfit, have been giving regular updates on developments.
BBC NEWS

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
nigeria coronavirus united kingdom
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران حمله بیولوژیکی آیت الله بطحایی حشد الشعبی سید احمد خمینی پاندمی جشنواره بهاره مجازی نعیم السهیل مهدی باکری
ریزش قیمت طلا در پی هجوم فروشندگان به بازار
تفاوت  اتانول با متانول چیست؟
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۴ هزار و ۹۹۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۸۵۳ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۵۳ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ
خاطرات شهرام شب‌پره از کنسرت برای سعودی‌ها
عضو مجلس خبرگان بر اثر «کرونا» درگذشت / شمار مسئولان جان‌باخته بر اثر «کرونا» به ۱۵ نفر رسید + اسامی
شکستن در حرم حضرت معصومه (س) در اعتراض به تعطیلی حرم!/ توقف موقت حضور زائران در حرم‌ مطهر رضوی
حناچی: تهران قرنطینه نمی‌شود، چون آمریکا ایران را تحریم کرده است /روحانی: چیزی به نام قرنطینه نداریم؛ نه امروز نه در ایام عید/انتقاد رئیس مدیریت بحران تهران از صداوسیما: آن‌ها می‌گفتند همه چیز خوب است / تست کرونای جهانگیری منفی شد
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۳ هزار و ۹۳۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۲۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۰۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ
تصاویر: کفن و دفن متوفیان به دنبال شیوع کرونا
حمله مجدد به پایگاه التاجی آمریکا با ۳۳ موشک / بیانیه فرماندهی عملیات مشترک عراق درباره حمله به پایگاه «التاجی» / حمله راکتی آمریکا به پایگاه‌های نظامی در دیرالزور/ تعویق انتخابات پارلمانی سوریه به دستور اسد
دعوای آلمان و آمریکا بر سر تولید واکسن ویروس کرونا / آمریکا از امروز آزمایش واکسن را آغاز میکند
بازداشت عوامل ویدئو‌های باران بادمجان در تهران / واکنش واعظی به کاخ نشین خواندن رییس جمهور/ سردار سلامی: برای مقابله با کرونا آرایش جنگی گرفته‌ایم / پنهان کاری در مورد ابتلا به کرونا تا یک سال حبس دارد
در روز‌های کرونایی هم آب و برق مجانی نمی‌شود / کشور‌هایی که در اوضاع کرونایی به ایران کمک کردند / مخالفت محیط زیست با درخواست جدید خودروسازان
تصویری ستایش آمیز از یک پزشک
به نظر شما پرسودترین و بهترین سرمایه گذاری سال ۹۸ کدام بود؟

آیا کرونا را «ترور بیولوژیک» می‌دانید؟  (۳۳۸ نظر)

مهم‌ترین اتفاق سال ۱۳۹۸ چه بود؟  (۲۷۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۸۰۴۲ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۹۱ تن رسید/ کشف ۸۸۱ مورد جدید و رکوردشکنی دوباره مرگ  (۲۵۶ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۰ هزار و ۷۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۴۲۹ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۷۵ مورد جدید و ثبت رکورد جدید مرگ در کشورمان  (۲۴۶ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۹۰۰۰ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۵۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۹۵۸ مورد جدید و ثبت رکورد جدید مرگ در کشورمان  (۲۳۷ نظر)

سرلشکر باقری: تا ۲۴ ساعت آینده روال خلوت کردن شهرها آغاز می‌شود/ رصد کل ملت ایران ظرف ۱۰ روز آینده  (۲۲۵ نظر)

شکستن در حرم حضرت معصومه (س) در اعتراض به تعطیلی حرم!/ توقف موقت حضور زائران در حرم‌ مطهر رضوی  (۲۱۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۳ هزار و ۹۳۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۲۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۰۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ  (۲۰۴ نظر)

غیبت دوباره جهانگیری در جلسه امروز هیات دولت! / نامه کنایه آمیز ذوالنور به رئیس جمهور درباره کرونا / کدام شغل‌ها از کروناویروس بیشترین آسیب را دیدند؟  (۱۸۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۴ هزار و ۹۹۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۸۵۳ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۵۳ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ  (۱۷۴ نظر)

روایت لاهوتی از خسارتی که کرونا به اقتصاد زد / ماجرای شایعه عجیب درباره فرار میلیاردی جاسبی از ایران / روایت شهرام همایون از کنسرت لس‌آنجلسی‌ها در عربستان  (۱۷۳ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۱ هزار و ۳۶۴ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۱۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۸۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ در کشورمان  (۱۷۱ نظر)

باید زنجیره شیوع کرونا قطع شود/ همه اعضای دولت درگیر مقابله با کرونا هستند/ تردد مردم به‌ ویژه در عید باید به حداقل ممکن برسد/ حذف تعطیلات عید عملی نیست  (۱۶۸ نظر)

ایمانی: روحانی فقط رئیس‌جمهور برجام بود! / افشاگری‌های مهم از نقش یک ایرانی در به قدرت رسیدن اردوغان / رئیس دولت اصلاحات کرونا گرفته است؟ / ادعای نماینده مجلس درباره یک کُرکُری خطرناک  (۱۶۱ نظر)

کرونا به مسئولان هم رحم نکرد/ اسامی مسئولانی که به کرونا مبتلا شده اند+جدول  (۱۶۰ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0043PB
tabnak.ir/0043PB