U.S. Air Force deploys B-2 stealth bomber to Europe

The U.S. European Command (EUCOM) has confirmed the deployment of B-2 Spirit stealth bomber aircraft from the 509thBomb Wing and the 131st Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Base, Missouri, to Europe.
10 March 2020

B-2 Spirit aircraft from Whiteman Air Force Base landed at Lajes Field, Azores, Portugal on Mar. 9, 2020 to conduct theater integration and flying training, according to a recent service news release.

KC-10 Extenders from 305thAir Mobility Wing at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst provided aerial refueling capability in support of the transit across the Atlantic Ocean.

The aircraft will operate out of various military installations in the U.S. European Command’s area of responsibility. Strategic bomber deployments to Europe provide theater familiarization for aircrew members and demonstrate U.S. commitment to allies and partners.

Integrating with our NATO Allies and theater partner nations, as well as other U.S. Air Force and joint units, contributes to our ready and postured forces and enables us to build enduring and strategic relationships necessary to confront a broad range of global challenges.

The 65thAir Base Group at Lajes Field is strategically located to provide support in combat operations by enabling the expeditionary movement of war fighters, warplanes and global communications to combatant commanders and supporting Joint, Coalitions, and NATO operations.

