پیامدهای ویروس کرونا در تهران

سوالات «کرونایی» را از این شماره‌ها بپرسید

ترامپ: کرونا فریب جدید دموکرات‌ها است

بازدید 250

Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary, It's Former Veep Vs Bernie Sanders at Super Tuesday

Former vice president Joe Biden won the South Carolina primary on Saturday, reviving his flagging campaign and positioning himself as the leading rival to front-runner Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.
کد خبر: ۹۶۲۷۴۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۰ 01 March 2020

Former vice president Joe Biden won the South Carolina primary on Saturday, reviving his flagging campaign and positioning himself as the leading rival to front-runner Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

All of the major television networks projected the 77-year-old Biden as the winner in South Carolina just minutes after polls closed in the state at 7:00 pm.

The networks did not provide any vote totals but the early projections were an indication that Biden had scored a decisive win in the state where he was counting on heavy support among African-American voters.

A South Carolina victory was seen as crucial to Biden's hopes of challenging Sanders, the 78-year-old senator from Vermont, for the spot on the Democratic ticket in November against Republican Donald Trump.

Sanders has been the clear front-runner in the race; having won both New Hampshire and Nevada after finishing in a virtual tie in Iowa with former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Biden finished fourth in Iowa, fifth in New Hampshire and second in Nevada and he desperately needed a win in South Carolina ahead of next week's "Super Tuesday," when 14 states go to the polls.

One-third of the delegates who formally choose the Democratic nominee at the July party convention will be up for grabs on Super Tuesday.

"The biggest question is whether this will slingshot Joe Biden into victory in some Super Tuesday states," said Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

Biden, who served for eight years as vice president to Barack Obama, America's first black president, was the favorite in South Carolina, the first state with a substantial African-American electorate to hold a primary contest.

Speaking before the result was announced, Biden said he hoped South Carolina would propel him into national contention.

"I think I'll do well," he said. "It's been the launching pad for Barack and, I believe, for me."

'AUTHENTIC'

Biden had been leading in the South Carolina polls a dozen points ahead of Sanders and 20 points up on billionaire activist Tom Steyer, who was gunning for a third-place finish.

Steyer has spent $23.6 million on ads in South Carolina, nearly 10 times the number two spender, Buttigieg, according to Advertising Analytics.

Biden and Steyer have primary night rallies scheduled in South Carolina but the other candidates have moved on already to the Super Tuesday states. Sanders was campaigning in Virginia, Senator Elizabeth Warren was in Texas and Buttigieg was spending the day in Tennessee and North Carolina.

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who is not on the ballot in South Carolina, spent the day in Virginia and North Carolina. At one polling place in a suburb of the state capital Columbia, about 20 people were lined up at 7:00 am when the doors opened.

Samantha Rogers, a 67-year-old retiree, said Biden is the right candidate to take on Trump. "He's more experienced. He's for all people, not just African-Americans. He's for everyone," said Rogers, who is black.

But for 21-year-old student Andrea Green, "Bernie is telling the truth. He's authentic."

Despite his South Carolina victory, Biden and fellow moderates including Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar may well face a Sanders buzzsaw come Super Tuesday, with the self-declared "democratic socialist" leading in the two biggest prizes, including crown jewel California.

Sanders is dominating there with 32.5 percent support, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average, with fellow progressive Warren second.

Biden is a distant third with just 12.5 percent, in danger of missing the 15 percent threshold for earning delegates from the state. In Texas, the other Super Tuesday delegate gold mine, a new CNN poll showed Sanders ahead of Biden by six points.

The senator also tops polls in Super Tuesday states Colorado, Maine, North Carolina, Utah, Virginia, his home state of Vermont and Warren's Massachusetts. Some of the races are tight.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
biden california debate primary
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران آیت الله خسروشاهی پنومونی محمد علی رمضانی ادلب معصومه ابتکار نمازهای ماه رجب انواع ماسک و روش استفاده
تصویر اثرگذار از دو پرستار در مرز قرنطینه بیمارستان
فوتبالیست معروف کرونا گرفت
هشدار درباره ضدعفونی سطوح با الکل صنعتی
واکنش طارمی به انتشار عکس خصوصی‌اش با سحرقریشی
محصولی که با جهش ۱۰۰ درصدی، رکورددار گرانی تا پایان بهمن ماه شد
عکس جالب از اتوبوس‌های تهران عکس‌روز «گاردین» شد
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۸۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۳ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر
عذرخواهی کانادا؛ انتقال دهنده کرونا ایرانی نبود / تقدیر آیت‌الله وحید خراسانی از تلاش پزشکان و پرستاران در مبارزه با کرونا / شورای ائتلاف عملکرد نمایندگان اصولگرا را رصد خواهد کرد
آیا مدارس تهران فردا شنبه ۱۰ اسفند تعطیل است؟
خبر خوش برای بازنشستگان نیروهای مسلح
هشدار اروپا درباره وقوع جنگ تمام عیار جهانی در ادلب / تلاش آمریکا برای برگرداندن تحریم‌های تسلیحاتی علیه ایران / حمله ارتش ترکیه به مواضع حزب الله در سوریه / اعزام تیمی از متخصصان چینی به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا
خبر خوش سازمان بهداشت جهانی درباره ویروس کرونا
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۴۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۶ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به چهار استان دیگر
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز پنجشنبه 8 اسفند 98/ دلار در صرافی بانکی گران تر شد
دو برادر هنرمند به دلیل ابتلا به کرونا درگذشتند

تست ابتلای معاون وزیر بهداشت به ویروس کرونا هم «مثبت» شد/ حریرچی: من هم کرونایی شدم؛ حتما کرونا را شکست می‌دهیم  (۳۰۲ نظر)

به نظر شما آیا مطابق گفته‌های رئیس‌جمهور، شرایط برای ازسرگیری روال عادی «از شنبه» وجود دارد؟  (۲۹۱ نظر)

آیا شما موفق به تهیه ماسک و مایع ضدعفونی کننده شده‌اید؟/ چقدر آگاهی‌بخشی درباره کرونا در رفتارهای این روزهای شما موثر بوده؟/ اقدامات دستگاه‌های مسئول در مواجهه با شیوع کرونا را چگونه بررسی می‌کنید؟  (۲۷۵ نظر)

عملکرد پزشکان و کادر درمانی بیمارستان‌ها را در زمان شیوع کرونا چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۲۶۲ نظر)

آمار نهایی انتخابات مجلس در تهران اعلام شد + اسامی/ هر 30 عضو «لیست وحدت» راهی مجلس شدند  (۲۶۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۶۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۸ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر  (۲۴۳ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: تعطیلی فریضه الهی نماز جمعه توجیهی ندارد / پمپئو مدعی پیشنهاد کمک به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا شد  (۲۳۵ نظر)

نماینده‌ای که بعدِ ۲۰ سال از حضور در مجلس بازماند / رکورددار بالاترین رأی در انتخابات مجلس تهران کیست؟ / توصیه روحانی به نمایندگان جدید مجلس / رکورد حضور زنان در مجلس یازدهم می‌شکند؟  (۲۳۴ نظر)

وقتی کشور‌های همسایه، آمار‌های کرونایی را زیر فرش قایم می‌کنند!  (۲۲۵ نظر)

ترکان: اصلاح‌طلبان در هر حالتی به اصولگرایان می‌باختند / تذکر به روحانی به خاطر کاهش سهمیه کارت‌های سوخت / انتقاد آذر منصوری از نماینده قم: چرا تا امروز سکوت کردید؟  (۲۱۷ نظر)

مردم به شایعات توجه نکنند؛ تصمیمی برای قرنطیه شهرها نداریم/ دو، سه هفته برای شکست‌ دادن «کرونا» زمان لازم است  (۲۰۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۸۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۳ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر  (۲۰۲ نظر)

جبهه پایداری، قالیباف را انقلابی نمی‌داند؟ / ورود شورای عالی امنیت ملی به اظهارات عجیب نماینده قم / هشدار محبیان درباره چالش خطرناک مجلس آینده با دولت / نظر مراجع تقلید درباره سفر به قم  (۱۷۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۴۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۶ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به چهار استان دیگر  (۱۶۹ نظر)

هشدار اروپا درباره وقوع جنگ تمام عیار جهانی در ادلب / تلاش آمریکا برای برگرداندن تحریم‌های تسلیحاتی علیه ایران / حمله ارتش ترکیه به مواضع حزب الله در سوریه / اعزام تیمی از متخصصان چینی به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا  (۱۵۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0042S8
tabnak.ir/0042S8