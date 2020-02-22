دست دادن بازیکنان در لیگ فوتبال ایران ممنوع شد

قیمت مصوب ماسک چقدر است؟

شهادت دو مرزبان در منطقه جکیگور سیستان و بلوچستان

بازدید 581

Hillary Clinton Swift to Frame Trump as ‘Putin’s Puppet’ Following Russia Intel Briefing

Donald Trump this week fired his candidate for permanent director of national intelligence after the latter allowed his agency to spread “Russian interference” fears in Congress. The US President reportedly complained that Democrats might weaponise the news against him – which is exactly what’s happening now.
کد خبر: ۹۶۰۸۶۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۳ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۳:۳۶ 22 February 2020

Donald Trump this week fired his candidate for permanent director of national intelligence after the latter allowed his agency to spread “Russian interference” fears in Congress. The US President reportedly complained that Democrats might weaponise the news against him – which is exactly what’s happening now.

Top Democrats have accused Donald Trump of being a stooge of Vladimir Putin following a cabinet-level reshuffle over a briefing on alleged Russian interference in US elections.

Nancy Pelosi, the House Speaker and Trump’s main impeachment adversary, tweeted: “American voters should decide American elections — not Vladimir Putin.”

“All Members of Congress should condemn the President’s reported efforts to dismiss threats to the integrity of our democracy & to politicise our intel community.”

Hillary Clinton, another nemesis of Trump’s, outright called him “Putin’s puppet” who cannot win a US election without “Russian help”.

Putin’s Puppet is at it again, taking Russian help for himself.

He knows he can’t win without it. And we can’t let it happen. https://t.co/10Z2YIipOI
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 21, 2020

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, (D-NY), wrote that Republicans are blocking Democrat-proposed election security-related bills because “they’d rather let Putin win than stand up to President Trump.”

The Republican-controlled Senate this month blocked an effort by Democrats to pass three election security proposals, citing concerns that they would take control over elections away from the states and hand it over to “bureaucrats” in Washington, DC.

The backlash is in response to reports that Donald Trump fired the acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, because of a classified House election briefing on 13 February. Maguire will be replaced by Richard Grenell, the US ambassador to Germany.

As first reported by the New York Times and later confirmed by multiple other news outlets, Shelby Pierson, the intelligence community’s official responsible for overseeing election security, alleged at that briefing that Russia is interfering in the 2020 presidential campaign – both the Democratic primaries and the general election – to get Donald Trump re-elected.

These claims repeated the Democrats’ now-debunked ‘Trump-Russia collusion’ conspiracy theory, which some of them, including Hillary Clinton herself, used to explain away Trump’s shock victory in 2016. Russia has repeatedly denied meddling in the US election process, and Donald Trump has likewise maintained he had never cooperated with the Kremlin.

Days after the 13 February briefing, Donald Trump fired Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire, who was under consideration for a permanent DNI job. Although there have been reports that Trump had been planning to sack Maguire for a while, the New York Times linked the move to his alleged outrage over the briefing.

Trump, it was claimed, “berated” Maguire and complained that his political opponents – in particular House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff – might seek to exploit the Russian meddling theory against him in the ongoing presidential race.

The president framed the story as another “misinformation campaign” campaign by the Democrats.

“I was told a week ago, they said, ‘you know, they are trying to start a rumour,’ it’s disinformation,” he said at a Nevada rally on Friday. “That’s the only thing they’re good at. They’re not good at anything else, the do-nothing Democrats.”

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
united states russia hillary clinton trump
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران بیمارستان کامکار انتخابات آزادراه تهران شمال اف ای تی اف انتخابات مجلس یازدهم شورای ائتلاف نیروهای انقلاب
اعلام نتایج رسمی و غیررسمی انتخابات مجلس در کشور/ کدام کاندیداها نماینده مجلس یازدهم شدند
۳۰ کاندیدای ائتلاف اصولگرایان پیشتاز انتخابات مجلس در تهران / احتمالا انتخابات به دور دوم نمی‌رود
فوت محمدرضا شجریان تکذیب شد
وزارت بهداشت: نتایج آزمایش اولیه ۲ مورد مشکوک به ابتلا به ویروس کرونا مثبت است/ هر دو مبتلا ایرانی هستند/ تخصیص یک بیمارستان به موارد مشکوک/ تایید مرگ دو فرد مبتلا به ویروس در میان انبوه ابهامات!
واکنش بورس به درج نام ایران در لیست سیاه FATF / سهامداران در انتظار شاخص ۶۰۰ هزار واحدی
کمک داماد به عروس برای رای دادن
چرا اولین موارد ابتلا به کرونا در قم مشاهده شد؟
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۳ مورد جدید و رسیدن ویروس به تهران و گیلان/ ۷۳۵ بیمار مشکوک شناسایی و بستری شده‌اند
رامین پرچمی کیست؟
پنج بیمار کرونایی از قم به تهران منتقل شدند، اما دیگر کسی از قم به تهران منتقل نمی‌شود / خیابان‌های «قم» بعد شیوع «کرونا» / توضیحات مترو در خصوص حواشی کرونایی در ایستگاه شوش
به نسبت چینی‌ها یک نقطه قوت پررنگ داریم و یک نقطه ضعف بزرگ/ فرمول‌ها را هم مثل شایعات رها کنید و دور خودتان شعاع یک متری بکشید/ چینی‌ها با کمک نرم‌افزار‌ها به زندگی بازگشته‌اند
اصولگرایان به وحدت رسیدند/ معرفی لیست واحد شورای ائتلاف و جبهه پایداری + اسامی
پیش‌بینی زودهنگام زیباکلام از نتیجه انتخابات مجلس و ریاست‌جمهوری ‏/پیش‌بینی قیمت مسکن و اجاره‌بها در سال ۹۹‏ / دفاع یک اصلاح‌طلب قدیمی از شرکت در انتخابات
آغازشمارش آرا در برخی شعب اخذ رای/ زمان رأی‌گیری به اتمام رسید
دادستانی تهران: نیلوفر بیانی حاضر به بیان هیچ توضیحی نشد / توضیح درباره چرایی اعزام نیروهای امنیتی به قم / وزارت بهداشت عراق درخواست بسته شدن مرزهای ایران را تکذیب کرد / طلایی: خاتمی سکوت کرد چون اعتباری به حرفش نبود

«رای بی رای»‌ها بخوانند؛ مساله جدی است!  (۵۲۳ نظر)

نامه تُند و تیز علی مطهری به آیت‌الله جنتی / جشن انتخاباتی آقای نماینده خبرساز شد / پیشنهاد قالیباف به اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به لیست واحد / سوال جالب زیباکلام از کارگزاران  (۲۶۶ نظر)

با «رمز پویا» کنار آمده‌اید یا خیر؟  (۲۵۶ نظر)

وزارت بهداشت: نتایج آزمایش اولیه ۲ مورد مشکوک به ابتلا به ویروس کرونا مثبت است/ هر دو مبتلا ایرانی هستند/ تخصیص یک بیمارستان به موارد مشکوک/ تایید مرگ دو فرد مبتلا به ویروس در میان انبوه ابهامات!  (۲۵۱ نظر)

«سامسونگ» رفت، «ال جی» رفت؛ چه آمد؟ چه بیاید؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

نماینده شوم، حکم اعدام روحانی را می‌گیرم/ شورای نگهبان تایید صلاحیت تعدادی از نمایندگان رد صلاحیت‌شده را تکذیب کرد/ میرسلیم: قالیباف سرلیست شورای ائتلاف اصولگرایان نیست/ فردوسی‌پور: سورپرایز شبکه ۳ من نیستم  (۱۷۷ نظر)

پیوستن یک خبرنگار دیگر صداوسیما در آلمان به شبکه سعودی  (۱۷۱ نظر)

به نسبت چینی‌ها یک نقطه قوت پررنگ داریم و یک نقطه ضعف بزرگ/ فرمول‌ها را هم مثل شایعات رها کنید و دور خودتان شعاع یک متری بکشید/ چینی‌ها با کمک نرم‌افزار‌ها به زندگی بازگشته‌اند  (۱۶۹ نظر)

کدخدایی: در برخی کشورها، رای ندادن مجازات دارد؛ ما مشارکت زیر ۵۰ درصد نداشته‌ایم / روایت علی مطهری از آموزش نحوه پاسخگویی درباره رفع حصر در شورای نگهبان  (۱۴۵ نظر)

دو روایت از موضع رییس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / انتقاد تند توکلی از شورای نگهبان به خاطر جنجال تاجگردون / اشتباه سیاسی ضرغامی از زبان خودش  (۱۲۴ نظر)

کاندیداهای مجلس را با ده شرط حداقلی محک بزنید!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

ماجرای درگذشت فرزند سردار سلیمانی / زاکانی میزان هزینه انتخاباتی‌اش را علنی کرد / نیش و کنایه بهزاد نبوی به شورای نگهبان / دل‌پُر سلیمی نمین از لیست‌ها  (۱۱۳ نظر)

اقدام قابل تقدیر وزارت بهداشت کشورمان در بیان واقعیت و یک تامل  (۱۰۲ نظر)

نگاه مستند و مستدل یک قاضی به پدیده «نوازندگان خیابانی»  (۹۷ نظر)

«آرش» و «ذوالجناح»، دو بازوی جدید ایران برای جهش فضایی  (۹۷ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0041xm
tabnak.ir/0041xm