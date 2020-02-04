اولين دادگاه روح‌الله زم هفته آينده برگزار می‌شود؟

کنایه تاجیک به اصلاح‌طلبان:به تعطیلات تاریخی بروید

شورای اصلاح‌طلبان درمورد لیست به جمع‌بندی نرسید

بازدید 252

Thailand Reports Of Apparent Success Treating Corona-virus With Drug Cocktail

A Chinese woman infected with the new coronavirus showed a dramatic improvement after she was treated with a cocktail of anti-viral used to treat flu & HIV, Thailand's health ministry said Sunday.
کد خبر: ۹۵۶۶۱۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۵ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۰ 04 February 2020

A Chinese woman infected with the new coronavirus showed a dramatic improvement after she was treated with a cocktail of anti-viral used to treat flu & HIV, Thailand's health ministry said Sunday.

The 71-year-old patient tested negative for the virus 48 hours after Thai doctors administered the combination, doctor Kriengsak Attipornwanich said during the ministry's daily press briefing.

"The lab result of positive on the coronavirus turned negative in 48 hours," Kriengsak said.

"From being exhausted before, she could sit up in bed 12 hours later."

The news comes as the new virus claimed its first life outside China - a 44-year-old Chinese man who died in the Philippines -- while the death toll in China has soared above 300.

The doctors combined the anti-flu drug oseltamivir with lopinavir and ritonavir, anti-virals used to treat HIV, Kriengsak said, adding the ministry was awaiting research results to prove the findings.

The news comes as the new virus claimed as the new virus claimed its first life outside China -- a 44-year-old Chinese man who died in the Philippines -- while the death toll in China has soared above 300.

Thailand so far has detected 19 confirmed cases of the virus believed to have originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, which is under lockdown.

That is the second highest number of cases outside of China, with Japan recording 20.

So far, eight patients in Thailand have recovered and returned home, while 11 remain in hospital.

In a video released Sunday, health minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited a patient from Wuhan who had recovered from the coronavirus, chatting with her amicably in Mandarin as she thanked him and the medical staff.

Thai authorities are trying to balance screening of inbound Chinese visitors with the economic needs of its tourist sector, which is heavily reliant on arrivals from the mainland.

Messages of support saying "Our hearts to Wuhan" in English, Chinese and Thai were plastered on a Bangkok mall popular with tourists.

The bulk of confirmed cases have been Chinese visitors to Thailand, but on Thursday the kingdom recorded its first human-to-human transmission when a Thai taxi driver was diagnosed with the disease.

The taxi driver had not travelled to China, but may have had contact with tourists.

Thailand's government is also battling public criticism that it has been slow to evacuate scores of its citizens from Hubei province, at the centre of the outbreak.

Anutin Charnvirakul said evacuation would happen on Tuesday, and the returnees would be quarantined for 14 days.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
thailand coronavirus vaccine
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
محمد توفیق علاوی اتحادیه اروپا دربی نود و دوم برگزیت دهه فجر معامله قرن کروناویروس شهر ووهان سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر
آخرین اخبار

از «تشدید قحطی در ایران» تا «آغاز بازپرداخت طلب قطعه سازان»

تلف شدن یک گونه نادر از گربه‌سانان در تصادف جاده‌ای

نماینده تهران: به دلایل رد صلاحیتم اضافه شد!

توصیه به دانش‌آموزان برای پیشگیری از آنفلوآنزا و کرونا

ماندگاری کرونا ویروس تا فصل بهار

شرط وزارت اقتصاد برای فروش اموال مازاد دولتی

نسل جديد خودروهای بی باک در ایران

درگیری خونین میان ارتش ترکیه و سوریه/شواهد جدید از مرگ «آیت‌الله مایک» در سرنگونی هواپیمای آمریکایی/ رزمایش مشترک نیروهای قطر و پاکستان در دوحه/کشته شدن 4 نظامی روسیه در حلب سوریه

یک میلیون بشکه نفت می‌توان فروخت

چه افرادی رئیس فدراسیون فوتبال را انتخاب می‌کنند؟

بررسی وضعیت مطالعه در ایران و جهان

شناسایی ۷ مورد مشکوک مبتلا به «کرونا» در ایران

بن خواربار کارگران معادل پول چیپس و پفک است!

بر اساس «ضمیمه ۱۳ و پیمان شیکاگو» اوکراینی‌ها اجازه انتشار فایل صوتی جنجالی را داشتند؟

شمار قربانیان کرونا در چین به ۴۲۶ نفر رسید

زمان واریز سود سهام عدالت مشخص شد
هشدار تامین اجتماعی به بیمه شدگان و بازنشستگان
حضور رهبرانقلاب بر مزار آیت‌الله هاشمی رفسنجانی
شرط احمدی‌نژاد برای حمایت از شورای ائتلاف! / نظر رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / افزایش احتمال لیست ندادن اصلاح طلبان
ماجرای انتشار فایل صوتی مربوط به پرواز اوکراینی / اظهارات جالب عضو فقهای شورای نگهبان درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / چرا جنایات روس‌ها از کتاب درسی حذف شد؟
آخرین وضعیت احراز صلاحیت نمایندگان/ کدام یک از بهارستان نشین ها رد صلاحیت شدند؟ اسامی کامل رد و تایید شده‌های مجلس
حذف دلار ۴۲۰۰ برای واردات یک کالای اساسی چند هفته مانده به شب عید/ آیا تجربه تلخ جهش قیمت چایی تکرار خواهد شد؟
این ۲۱ نفر، لیست نهایی اصولگرایان در تهران را معرفی می‌کنند + اسامی
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 13 بهمن 98
قسمتی از کله پاچه که نباید خورد
تلاش همه جانبه هواپیمایی ماهان برای سودجویی با «ویروس کرونا»!
ملاک «شیشه دودی مجاز» اعلام شد
پایان گروگان‌گیری در حوالی میدان آزادی تهران
توئیت سفیر چین در تهران در پی شیوع ویروس کرونا/حمله راکتی به پایگاه هوایی آمریکا در جنوب موصل/حمایت توئیتری «بن‌زاید» از معامله قرن/ نشست اضطراری سازمان همکاری اسلامی درباره «معامله قرن»
ارزیابی فعال اصلاح‌طلب از اظهارات اخیر آیت‌الله مصباح / کنایه کرباسچی به روحانی درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / پژمانفر: لاریجانی اجازه نمی‌دهد مجلس زبان ملت باشد

تلاش همه جانبه هواپیمایی ماهان برای سودجویی با «ویروس کرونا»!  (۳۱۳ نظر)

چه نمره‌ای به عملکرد مجلس دهم می‌دهید و چرا؟/ پنج نکته مثبت و پنج نکته منفی از عملکرد مجلس دهم را چه می‌دانید؟  (۳۰۵ نظر)

پژمانفر:مشکلات با مذاکره حل نمی‌شود / واکنش چمران به تخریب‌ها علیه قالیباف / سلحشوری: اصلاح طلبان بدون لیست وارد انتخابات شوند  (۱۸۸ نظر)

شرط احمدی‌نژاد برای حمایت از شورای ائتلاف! / نظر رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / افزایش احتمال لیست ندادن اصلاح طلبان  (۱۸۵ نظر)

ماجرای انتشار فایل صوتی مربوط به پرواز اوکراینی / اظهارات جالب عضو فقهای شورای نگهبان درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / چرا جنایات روس‌ها از کتاب درسی حذف شد؟  (۱۵۵ نظر)

واکنش به ادعای نرخ‌های میلیاردی تأیید صلاحیت‌ / کنایه‌های صریح چمران به برخی اصولگرایان / ادعای غرویان در مورد آیت الله مصباح / دادستان کشور درباره بازگرداندن تتلو: منتظر باشید  (۱۴۱ نظر)

ارزیابی فعال اصلاح‌طلب از اظهارات اخیر آیت‌الله مصباح / کنایه کرباسچی به روحانی درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / پژمانفر: لاریجانی اجازه نمی‌دهد مجلس زبان ملت باشد  (۱۴۰ نظر)

شورای نگهبان هم مثل احزاب از نظام انتخاباتی کشور راضی نیست/ چهره‌های سیاسی صبور باشند؛ امکان افزایش تایید صلاحیت‌ها وجود دارد/ ۲هزار نفر به آمار تایید صلاحیت‌ها اضافه شد/ چرا قالیباف ردصلاحیت نشد؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

احمدی‌نژاد‌ از‌ «ترور حاج‌ قاسم‌» گذشت‌ و‌ به‌ «مرگ کوبی‌ برایانت‌» رسید/۲۳ نماینده اصولگرا از ظریف به قوه قضائیه شکایت کردند  (۱۲۸ نظر)

این ۲۱ نفر، لیست نهایی اصولگرایان در تهران را معرفی می‌کنند + اسامی  (۱۱۸ نظر)

اخبار محرمانه روحانی از جلسه خصوصی اصولگرایان! / ماجرای قولی که در حضور رهبر انقلاب از سردار سلیمانی گرفته شد / مطهری: نمی خواهیم ۲۹۰ آیت الله وارد مجلس کنیم  (۱۱۲ نظر)

امیر تتلو بازداشت شد  (۱۱۱ نظر)

آمار دقیق داریم که ۱۳۴ نامزد شاخص اصلاح‌طلب، تایید صلاحیت شده‌اند/ جریان اصلاحات می‌خواهد کاندیداهایش را چراغ خاموش وارد مجلس کند  (۱۰۸ نظر)

اظهارات تازه جواد امام درباره دیدار روحانی و رئیس دولت اصلاحات / انتقادات میرسلیم از رئیس جمهور / خوشبینی یک اصولگرا به سازوکار انتخاباتی شورای ائتلاف  (۱۰۳ نظر)

اصولگرایان به لیست ۳۰ نفره برای انتخابات مجلس نزدیک شدند/ معرفی چهر‌ه هایی که شانس حضور در لیست نهایی را دارند  (۱۰۰ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0040rH
tabnak.ir/0040rH